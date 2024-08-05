NHLS restores some critical infrastructure months after cyberattack

The National Health Laboratory Service was attacked in June, the public entity is still trying to restore some critical functions.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) on Monday said it has restored some of its critical services following a cyberattack.

The national public entity was hit in June, the attacker targeting information technology systems and disrupting laboratory services. It led to delays in processing laboratory tests at public health facilities.

NHLS spokesperson Mzi Gcukumana said they initially projected that its systems would be fully operational by 15 July 2024.

Still getting there

NHLS CEO Koleka Mlisana said the organisation managed to safely rebuild and restore some critical IT infrastructure and systems.

“As of Thursday, 1 August 2024, some of the critical services have been brought back online in a phased

and controlled manner, beginning with academic and larger laboratories countrywide,” said Mlisana, who is also an associated professor and head of the Medical Microbiology Department at the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN).

“These services include laboratory registration, results processing, and reporting via the Laboratory Information System.”

She said this means that healthcare professionals can finally obtain patient results online through the NHLS Laboratory Web Results Viewer, giving them access to crucial patient information needed for patient care continuity.

“Bringing the Laboratory Information System back online is expected to significantly reduce the

pressure and backlog associated with manual processes used by NHLS laboratories to collate and

communicate results to physicians, streamlining the process and enhancing efficiency,” the CEO said.

“Despite ongoing global cyberattacks, the NHLS remains committed to safeguarding its information

technology assets while carrying out its mandate, as well as working to restore normal service delivery.”

Cyber-attacks on healthcare industry

In July, the International Healthcare Report released by KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, revealed a global rise in cyberattacks on the healthcare sector and the urgent need to prioritise cybersecurity.

According to the report, Africa was the global region with the highest average number of weekly cyberattacks per organisation in 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the global healthcare sector experienced a staggering 1,613 cyberattacks per week, nearly four times the global average, and a significant increase from the same period the previous year.

It showed that one in every 19 organisations on the continent experienced an attempted attack every week.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

