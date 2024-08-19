Two people hacked to death in separate Limpopo incidents

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged couples to seek relationship advice to avoid violent incidents.

Limpopo police have reported two separate incidents in which the victims were brutally murdered.

A father allegedly used a spade to kill his adult son on 15 August, while a husband allegedly used an axe to murder his wife on 17 August.

The province’s police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned both incidents and urged residents to “resolve differences amicably.”

Suspect hospitalised

A 58-year-old man in Maulama Village felt the wrath of the community after he was accused of murdering his 33-year-old son.

Police responded to a domestic violence call where they found the victim with a deep gash on his skull.

The younger man was declared dead at the scene, but his assailant needed to be taken to hospital after he was assaulted by community members.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Dzanani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 August 2024, on a charge of murder,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Murder-suicide in Levubu

Police opened a murder investigation as well as an inquest docket after another suspected domestic violence incident, this time in Levubu, a short distance from Thohoyandou.

A 27-year-old man is believed to have hacked his wife to death before hanging himself from their rooftop.

“The incident occurred at the couple’s residence in Ha Mashau Misevhe village. Police found the female victim with severe injuries and the motive behind the incident is currently unknown,” confirmed Ledwaba.

“We urge couples to seek professional help to prevent such tragic incidents,” stated Lieutenant General Hadebe, lamenting the ongoing curse of gender-based violence and femicide.

Crime stats still not ready

Calls are growing louder for Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu to release the latest crime statistics.

Statistics have not been published since February, with the May release being postponed days before the national elections of that month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has sought to obtain the stats through a Promotion of Access to Information Act request, which is still being processed.

“Access to the national and provincial crime statistics is a vital resource for lawmakers, stakeholders, and policymakers to monitor the performance of our law enforcement agencies,” stated DA Deputy Spokesperson on Police Lisa Schickerling.

“Starved of access to these reports, civil society and parliamentarians alike are left in the dark and without a critical tool to hold the minister and police to account,” she added.