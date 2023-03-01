ObeCity Index: These are South Africa’s cities with the healthiest weight

Citizen Reporter

Discovery Vitality published the results of the ObeCity Index, a study comparing the collective weight of its members across six cities in South Africa.

World Obesity Day is coming up and Vitality says the obesity epidemic is a global challenge; South Africa has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world.

Obesity in South Africa

Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said the health risks associated with excess weight claim almost three million lives each year, globally.

Govender said maintaining a healthy weight prevents and manages health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

More than 300 000 Vitality Health Checks were completed in SA during 2022 to find the city with the healthiest weight.

Govender says: “Globally, research shows good nutrition and physical activity are important for managing weight. That is why we analysed members’ physical activity and food purchasing data to give us insights in our member’s exercise and eating habits.”

SA’s healthiest cities

Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban are the three healthiest cities, while Gqeberha, Bloemfontein and Pretoria have room to improve.

Johannesburg residents were the most active with the city having the highest percentage of members logging workouts, while Bloemfontein had the lowest.

Cape Town members lead the way with healthy food purchases, while those in Pretoria made the least healthy purchases.

HealthyWeight programme

In order to curb the obesity epidemic, Vitality launched the HealthyWeight programme – a personalised digital weight-management solution starting at R250.

It puts members in touch with their very own dietitians. Members will also receive personalised support, and information regarding meal preparation, the psychology of eating behaviours and meal plans.

The HealthyWeight programme will “go a long way to achieve our core purpose of making people healthier using behavioural, clinical and actuarial science.”

The programme will reward members with incentives, and it compliments Vitality’s already-robust physical activity platform.

Obesity on the rise

According to the World Health Organization, people around the world are struggling with excess weight gain; approximately 39% of adults worldwide over overweight, while 13% are obese.

Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975.

While just under 1% of children and adolescents aged 5-19 were obese in 1975, more 124 million children and adolescents (6% of girls and 8% of boys) were obese in 2016.

