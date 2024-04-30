Crime probe nets R4.6 million and high-end watches, one suspect arrested

As part of protracted investigations into the scourge of organised crime, a police probe has netted R4.6 million and high-end watches in the Western Cape.

Police officers descended on a premises in an upmarket Cape Town suburb and confiscated the cash and expensive watches over the weekend.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa the investigation teams had earlier arrested a 34-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice.

Expensive watches

“With the investigation unfolding, the suspect was also charged with possession of presumably stolen property. He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court. The possibility of further charges added cannot be ruled out as the investigation gains momentum.”

“In the house located in Claremont and linked to a suspect currently in custody for other serious offences emanating from ongoing major investigations, the cash seized was found in a concealed storeroom safely stashed in travel cases with 16 prestigious high-end watches and empty 9mm pistol cases,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa said investigations are continuing in an effort to determine the origins of the money and items seized.

Fraudulent bank notes

Meanwhile, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and police have recovered more than R4 000 in dye-stained cash notes in Delmore Park.

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

According to the EMPD, an interim joint operation between the two law enforcement offices was established after they received intelligence about a suspect who was harbouring unlawful firearms and ammunition at his residences.

“The male occupant, found on the premises during the brief visit, couldn’t give clear answers when officers uncovered R200, R100, and R50 dye-stained cash notes, amounting to four thousand one hundred and fifty rands (R4150)

“The suspect was subsequently detained and taken to the Reiger Park Police Station. He is expected to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon,” the EMPD said.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba

