Size matters? The truth about penis fillers in South Africa

A growing number of men are turning to penis fillers to increase size. It's more than anatomical say experts, it's a mental health issue.

Size matters. It’s a two-word curse that every guy hears, and sometimes takes to heart, throughout his life. It’s why some men opt to avoid the urinal and head for a cubicle, while others struggle with performance anxiety in bed, and others would never dream of a Speedo on the beach.

Notably, this insecurity about male genitalia and its size is what is driving a growing trend in penis aesthetics. As much as women are often queuing for Botox and breast augmentation, men are now joining the line to make Percy point bigger and better.

Penis augmentation is no longer something reserved for adult film actors. Cosmetic clinics around the world now offer walk-in solutions, and while surgical options do exist for those chasing centimetres in length and girth, many men are increasingly turning to fillers for a quicker, less invasive fix.

Penis fillers are a non-surgical enhancement. Injectables such as hyaluronic acid and, in some cases, fat transferred from the patient’s own body are used to bulk up the penile shaft. The procedure is done under local anaesthetic. But the idea that a quick prick with a syringe can fix what years of insecurity have done to a man’s spirit can be misleading.

Trend goes beyond anatomy

Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys, a psychologist and medical doctor, said the trend is about more than anatomy.

“We are seeing more men, across all backgrounds, looking for some form of enhancement. But it is very seldom about function. Most fall within the average size range. What drives them is internal. It’s about confidence, comparison and unrealistic expectations fed by social media and pornography.”

A study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research showed that girth enhancements of between 1.5 and 3.5 centimetres were common with hyaluronic acid injections. While most men did not experience an increase in length, they reported greater satisfaction with how they felt and how they believed others perceived them.

But it’s not a hard and fast rule of thumb.

“Temporary confidence is not the same as lasting self-worth,” said Dr Redelinghuys. “Without psychological screening, some men will go for one filler session after another, always chasing something they cannot name. It becomes a cycle.”

It can become addictive, just like any other form of body enhancement.

Addictive aesthetics

Medical complications can arise though. There can be infection and swelling through to nodule formation, filler migration, and in very rare instances, vascular compromise which can lead to skin tissue death.

The study in the International Journal of Impotence Research found that around 20% of patients experienced moderate to severe side effects. Scarily, there are cases where the procedure is done in informal settings, using banned substances like silicone oil, with disastrous results.

ALSO READ: Gen Z is not okay, the internet is making it worse

Despite the risks, demand is up, said Dr Redelinghuys. Men, aged anywhere between 25 and 50, are looking for a fix.

A 2015 study in the British Journal of Urology International pointed out that many men seeking enhancement show signs of penile dysmorphic disorder. This is a condition where the perception of inadequacy is psychological, not physical.

“The danger is that these procedures are being normalised without proper regulation,” Dr Redelinghuys said. “There is no standardised training. No formal guidelines. Clinics market the treatments like wrinkle fillers, but the anatomy and psychology involved is far more complex.

“Men link penis size to masculinity, success, even lovability. If the filler fades or complications arise, it can damage more than just the body. It can take self-esteem with it,” he noted.

Dr Redelinghuys said that the long-term effects of repeated injections into penile tissue are still relatively unknown. Yet, if you want to plump out your tail feathers, he said to approach only licensed professionals and to contemplate going for counselling beforehand.

“If a man is unhappy with his body, he needs to know whether that dissatisfaction is real or projected. A needle will not solve emotional trauma.”

NOW READ: Looks don’t matter: Emotional attraction trumps all