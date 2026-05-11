Men account for 80% of suicides as national crisis deepens

The societal expectations of how a man should not express their emotions because of culture, a key driver.

Men now account for nearly 80% of all recorded suicides in South Africa, a staggering statistic that has prompted the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) to officially declare the situation a national crisis.

With the national suicide rate sitting at approximately 23 per 100 000 people, the act of self-harm has climbed to become the second leading cause of death for citizens aged 15 to 29.

These figures emerged from a formal parliamentary response provided by the minister to MP ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who sought clarity on the rising death toll among young men over the past five years.

While the department noted that specific provincial breakdowns are still being finalised by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), the available data is cause for alarm.

The drivers

The department identified several systemic root causes that disproportionately push young men toward a mental health breaking point, including economic despair, social trauma, and the ill effects of gender-based violence.

The Minister expressed particular concern about how social expectations prevent men from seeking help, noting that “young men are less likely to seek help” due to ingrained cultural pressures.

“Mental health is not a weakness. Seeking help is not a sign of failure. We need to create safe spaces where men and boys can speak openly, heal, and access support without fear of judgment,” the minister said.

Government can’t solve this solo

The minister stressed that the government cannot solve this alone.

“The department is calling for a multisectoral approach involving families, schools, faith-based organisations, and youth formations to create safe environments.”

The post-festive ‘boiling point’

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) released a critical mental health alert in early 2026, noting a sharp spike in distress among men following the festive season.

The organisation highlighted that 70% of respondents in their latest survey reported extreme financial anxiety, a primary driver of suicidal ideation.

“In South Africa, men are experiencing a critical suicide crisis, with fatal suicide rates four to five times higher than those of women,” SADAG stated in their January 2026 report. “Social stigma, emotional repression, and societal expectations are creating significant barriers to seeking help.”

Challenging masculinity norms

The South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) has focused its 2026 efforts on the “lethal silence” surrounding traditional masculinity.

Advocates argue that men are essentially being socialised into silence, which makes them significantly less likely to utilise existing support structures.

Leon de Beer, Deputy Director of SAFMH, emphasised in a recent 2026 briefing that societal pressures are reaching a breaking point.

The organisation is calling for a move toward gender-sensitive mental health services that acknowledge the specific ways men experience depression, which often manifests as anger or withdrawal rather than sadness.

Demands

Prominent advocacy groups, including Section27 and Life Esidimeni family representatives, have used the recent 2026 judicial developments to highlight the broader failure of the state to protect mental health users. Their core demands to the government include:

Advocacy groups point out that while the government “acknowledges” the crisis, the 2026 budget still reflects massive shortfalls in community-based mental health clinics.

A push for more counsellors in rural areas where the gatekeepers of traditional norms are strongest.

Following the NPA’s April 2026 decision to prosecute officials in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, civil society is demanding that this same level of accountability be applied to the current suicide crisis.

Call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group to talk on behalf of a loved one, colleague, or friend. Trained counsellors are there to help and refer you to local counsellors, facilities and Support Groups.