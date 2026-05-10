‘Men must not suffer quietly,’ says Chikunga amid mental health crisis

Mental health advocates have repeatedly raised concerns about the stigma surrounding men's mental health.

Sindisiwe Chikunga has called for urgent national intervention to address what she described as a growing mental health crisis affecting men and boys across South Africa.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities warned that many men continue to suffer in silence because of social norms that discourage emotional vulnerability and help-seeking behaviour.

Chikunga described the situation as “a silent national emergency”, saying depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse and social isolation were affecting men across all sectors of society.

‘Too many men are carrying emotional pain’

“Too many men are carrying emotional pain in silence. Depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse, and social isolation are affecting men across all age groups, communities, and economic backgrounds. We must break the stigma that says men must suffer quietly,” Chikunga said.

The minister said economic hardship, unemployment, social pressures, family breakdown, violence, substance abuse and unresolved trauma continued to place severe psychological strain on men, particularly young men.

According to Chikunga, the situation is worsened by limited access to mental health services, especially in rural and underserved communities.

She warned that untreated mental health conditions among men have broader social consequences, including substance dependency, violence and instability within families and communities.

“Mental health is not a weakness. Seeking help is not a sign of failure. We need to create safe spaces where men and boys can speak openly, heal, and access support without fear of judgment,” she said.

Call for society-wide intervention

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities urged various sectors of society to work together to improve mental health awareness and emotional well-being among men and boys.

The department called on families, faith-based organisations, schools, workplaces, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, media practitioners and government institutions to help promote positive masculinity and encourage open conversations around mental health.

Chikunga also appealed to employers and educational institutions to strengthen psychosocial support systems and ensure mental health services are accessible, affordable and inclusive.

The minister said addressing men’s mental health was also necessary to help build safer families and communities grounded in dignity, equality, accountability and non-violence.

‘Healing our nation’

“A society that ignores the emotional well-being of men risks deepening cycles of pain, violence, and hopelessness. Healing our nation calls for caring for the mental well-being of everyone – women, men, youth, and persons with disabilities alike,” Chikunga said.

The department said it remained committed to supporting initiatives aimed at promoting mental wellness, social cohesion and human dignity for all South Africans.

Mental health advocates have repeatedly raised concerns about the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, with many men often reluctant to seek professional help due to societal expectations around masculinity and strength.

South Africa continues to face broader mental health challenges linked to unemployment, poverty, inequality and violence, with access to mental healthcare remaining uneven across the country.