In the wake of the conversation about LaConco’s slim down and Mbali Sebapu’s alleged Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), reality TV star and Instagram influencer Faith Nketsi went on a rant and refused to be counted among the women who have turned to surgery to achieve their dream bodies.

“But how are some people saying I did surgery. At what time? Even while taking [you] guys through my whole entire journey! Weeehh lazy people always have something to say,” tweeted the TV star.

She was responding to allegations that she too had liposuction to speed up her slim-down after her pregnancy.

Faith Nketsi had been documenting her weight loss journey following the birth of her daughter Sky Njilo a few months ago.

She then shared a series of pictures for comparison, two taken four days after she gave birth and two taken three months later.

Stay motivated ????????. We almost there y’all ????☺️ pic.twitter.com/QmTVh75chw— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 28, 2022

“Stay motivated. We’re almost there y’all,” Faith Nketsi told her followers and she received a mixed bag of reactions with some people commending her “snapback” while others questioned whether she got there through hard work or with the help of surgery or aesthetic treatments.

While the word “snapback” carries quite a lot of meaning, when used to refer to women, the word refers to the quickness a woman’s body snaps back after a pregnancy.

The word came with the trend that saw celebrities and influencers post images of their bodies shortly after giving birth to show how their bodies “snapped back” to pre-pregnancy shape after having a baby.

Many have since been lambasted for “snapping back” with the help of surgery or aesthetic treatments and not disclosing this, opting to pretend as though it happened all on its own or with the help of exercise and a diet.

