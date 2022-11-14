Actress Sophie Ndaba opens up about her struggle with diabetes  

Lethabo Malatsi

Monday is World Diabetes Day. Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba opened up about her struggle with diabetes.

The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with diabetes almost a decade ago and it taught her “not to take life for granted”.

With this year’s theme being: “Education to Protect Tomorrow”, the actress educated her followers about the disease on her personal Instagram account.

Sophie raises awareness about diabetes

World Diabetes Day

World Diabetes Day also seeks to highlight the opportunities to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that diabetes could become one of the leading causes of death in Africa by the year 2030 if urgent interventions are not taken. The number of adults currently living with diabetes in Africa is predicted to increase by 129% by 2045.

Ndaba says diabetes is “uncomfortable, painful, confusing, deadly and requires to be monitored 24/7”.

‘Prevention is better than cure’

“It’s a Blue day! Know your levels. Living with this deadly disease – diabetes – for almost a decade has taught me not to take life for granted. Being attacked, teased [and] laughed at was nothing [and] even declared dead most times was nothing,” Ndaba wrote on social media.

“Trust me prevention is better than cure. Avoid stress, prevent depression, have good healthy eating and drinking habits. Together we can prevent and beat diabetes. Are you pre diabetic?? Know your status,” she added.

Picture

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

Taking to her Instagram story, Sophie said “I’d like non-diabetic people to know that diabetes is 24/7. We feel it and see it almost constantly. It’s in the fridge, cupboards, diaries, apps [and] appointments. It’s in our bags, pockets, scars and complications. It’s never your joke”.

NOW READ: ‘Darling, let me give you an education’ – Sophie Ndaba clears the air on sale of her house