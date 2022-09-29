‘Darling, let me give you an education’ – Sophie Ndaba clears the air on sale of her house

Lethabo Malatsi

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba has hit back at a journalist who claimed that her posh house in Johannesburg had been “auctioned” after she failed to honour her contract with Mercantile Bank.

Sunday World, on 23 September, reported the thespian lost the house she bought for over R2.2-million in October 2021, after she struggled to keep up with her monthly instalments.

According to court documents allegedly seen by the tabloid, Ndaba and her company, Sophla Trading, (who were cited as the first and second respondents) obtained a R2.2 million home loan from the bank to purchase the house on 15 September 2016.

The house in question was featured on Top Billing in June 2016.

‘Education 101’

Sophie did not take kindly to the reports and subsequently took to her personal Instagram account to address the allegations.

“Dear Sunday World and your stupid stupid journalist who wrote that my house was sold by the bank. Darling let me give you education 101, when a bank sells a house it’s called an auction [and] I sold my house through CF Property agents,” the actress said in a video.

According to the publication, Sophie Ndaba failed to pay the bank over R1 million shortfall from the proceeds of the sale of her home.

“The shortfall is between me and Mercantile Bank and that’s my fight that I am fighting privately with them and it doesn’t involve you,” she hit back.

On 12 February 2019, Mercantile Bank instructed its lawyers to write a letter to Ndaba and inform her that she has breached the contract, however, when she failed to settle the arrears, the lawyers sent another letter on 5 March 2019 – telling her that the banking group was cancelling the agreement.

Therefore, Mercantile Bank, in 2020, cancelled the agreement after Sophie ignored its repeated attempts to get her to settle the arrears, the tabloid reported.

‘I am rewriting my future’

The publication seemed to further anger Sophie Ndaba by calling her “ailing”.

“Number two, I’m not ailing. Do I look like an ailing person? Stop messing with my business, my family and my future. I am rewriting my future and I don’t need you helping me with your stupidity,” she concluded.

