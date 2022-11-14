World Diabetes Day: Africa warned as patient numbers soar

Citizen Reporter

Diabetes could become one of the leading causes of death in Africa by the year 2030 if urgent interventions are not taken.

This was revealed by the World Health Organization (WHO), with data indicating the number of adults currently living with diabetes in Africa is predicted to increase by 129% by 2045.

Diabetes on the rise

WHO statistics for 2022 revealed there are 24 million diabetic adults on the continent, but that this number could swell to 55 million.

Last year alone, 416 000 people died of Diabetes mellitus in Africa, with undiagnosed diabetes on the continent at 53.6%.

A new UK study found women with type 2 diabetes could live up to five years less than average women, and had a 60% increased chance of early death.

In South Africa, an estimated 4.6 million people have diabetes, with half undiagnosed. Around 95% of these cases are owed to being overweight or obese.

Diabetes is the only major noncommunicable disease where the risk of dying is increasing, rather than decreasing.

And according to health expert Vanessa Ascencao, at least 80% of people with prediabetes are uanware they have it.

But education could shed significant light on prospective diabetes cases, and help control statistics.

This is why the 2022 theme of World Diabetes Day centres around education, to protect current and future generations.

Being aware of symptoms, early testing and diagnosis, and management and treatment of diabetes, are life-saving actions that can be taken if those affected by it are given as much information about it as possible.

This was emphasised by Roche Diabetes Care through their theme to commemorate World Diabetes Day, titled “Education to protect tomorrow”.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition affecting how your body converts food into energy.

Usually, most of the food one consumes is turned into sugar (glucose) and released into the bloodstream.

When blood sugar levels rise, the pancreas is signaled to release insulin, which in turn allows blood sugar in your body’s cells to be used for energy.

Diabetics are not able to produce enough insulin, which results in too much glucose in the bloodstream.

Over time, this can cause serious health issues, such as heart disease, vision loss, kidney failure, lower limb amputation and nerve damage. Covid-19 symptoms could also be exacerbated by diabetes.

Types of diabetes

Diabetes comes in two forms: type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 diabetes is also known as insulin-dependent, juvenile, or childhood onset diabetes. It is an autoimmune disease where patients require daily insulin administration, due to deficient insulin production.

This type of diabetes typically sees more severe symptoms, and is generally diagnosed in children and young adults. However, it can occur at any age.

Type 2 diabetes, also called non-insulin dependent diabetes, is due to a person’s ineffective use of insulin. This is the most common form of diabetes, with more than 95% of people suffering from this type.

It can develop over several years, and is as a result of a combination of risk factors. Some of these include age, being overweight, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, a family history of diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Symptoms of diabetes

The following symptoms could be an indication of either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, and should prompt a visit to your doctor:

Extreme thirst

Frequent urination

Losing weight without trying

Ketones detected in urine. Ketones are a by-product of the breakdown of muscle and fat that occurs when there is insufficient available insulin

Feeling weak and tired

Irritability

Blurry vision

Slow-healing wounds

Getting more infections.

Managing diabetes

As serious as diabetes is, it can be easily managed, through self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), Roche assures.

This involves a diabetic person measuring their blood sugar using a glycemic reader, and can play an integral part in managing their disease. It can give insight into helping patients modify their lfiestyle, and can assist in checking the effectivenness of their treatment regime.

It is important for diabetics to conduct SMBG regularly, and to record blood glucose levels. An ideal time is immediately after waking up in the morning, and two hours after lunch. Consult with your healthcare professional to find the ideal time.

150 minutes of exercise spread over a few days is recommended by the American Diabetes Association.

Calories should be monitored and diets well thought out. Consuming complex carbs and healthy fats should always trump simple carbs and unhealthy fats. Diabetics need to count the calories they consume and know where they came from regularly.

People suffering from diabetes must also visit their doctor regularly, even if blood sugar levels are under control.

Regular eye tests and kidney and liver examinations can help detect comorbidities associated with diabetes, to provide medical interventions before it is too late.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

