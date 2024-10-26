Stigma leads to delays in diagnosing breast cancer in men

Bobby Were's story highlights the need to destigmatise male breast cancer and encourage early screenings for men.

When 55-year-old Bobby Were developed a lump in one of his breasts he ignored it because he believed “men don’t get breast cancer”.

It took two years for the Polokwane man before he was officially diagnosed.

Time to destigmatise breast cancer in men

As Breast Cancer Month comes to an end, telemedicine service provider TruMD is encouraging the public to destigmatise men with breast cancer.

TruMD CEO and founder Samer Sader said some men delayed getting diagnosis because of cultural beliefs, or stigmas around cancer that discourage them from screening.

“These could sometimes be that when you have cancer you have been cursed, or even been bewitched.

“It’s a sad case because without education, you will never know how to treat the symptoms and get medical help faster.

“This could save your life or even your loved one,” said Sander.

Were said: “In 2006 I felt a pea-sized lump next to my nipple and because it was not painful I ignored it. My wife told me to see a doctor but I declined.”

He said the lump grew and when he placed his phone in his shirt pocket it would irritate him.

Two years later, he accompanied his wife to her regular doctor’s appointment and she asked him to be checked, too.

“The doctor took one look at it and said it was breast cancer.

“I was really annoyed because men don’t get breast cancer and diagnosing me from just looking at it made me not believe it. I felt she should have done a test or something,” said Were.

It was only in early 2009 that he consulted a surgeon.

“In 2009, I finally saw a surgeon and he wanted to do a fine needle aspiration [procedure that involves using a thin needle to extract fluid from a breast cyst] and I told him I didn’t do needles, but eventually he did it and it was cancer and I was at peace,” said Were.

At that point, he was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Survivor undergoes chemotherapy

Sander said most men were likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage due to “lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis and limited screening guidelines”.

Were said after the removal of his lump, he underwent chemotherapy.

“I was under the impression that I would take a pill for chemotherapy and they told me about the drip and I had that for six months, and radiation for six weeks followed by hormone blockers for five years.”

Were is now a motivational speaker and encourages men to get their screenings regularly done.

“I know of someone who has died because of not knowing and men say all the time they thought it’s just a woman thing”.

According to the National Cancer Registry of 2022, there were 2007 cases of historically diagnosed male breast cancer cases.

According to Cancer Association of South Africa, the Breast Health Foundation estimates that South Africa has one of the highest incidences of male breast cancer in the world.

“Some of the symptoms include a lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area, change in breast shape or size, dimpling of skin, redness or nipple discharge and pain,” said Sander.

