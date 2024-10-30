Gauteng health scrambles to spend R511m on cancer cases

The Gauteng health department is outsourcing radiotherapy services to tackle a significant cancer treatment backlog in the province.

The Gauteng department of health is working around the clock to address the cancer treatment backlog in the province, after it was reported that it had failed to spend R511 million on urgent cases.

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “The department has completed the process to outsource radiotherapy services to private healthcare providers with an allocation of R260 million for 24 months.

“This move focuses on addressing the most urgent cases, with prostate cancer patients facing an average waiting time of 300 days and breast cancer patients around 120 days.

“The service level agreement is being finalised and treatments are expected to commence soon.”

Thousands of cancer patients wait

The department was criticised as the province has 2 652 cancer patients on the waiting lists for radiation therapy.

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed that the R511 million was not spent when she answered a DA question in the Gauteng legislature recently.

Ralehoko conceded that the budget for urgent cancer cases had not been spent since April last year.

She said Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital had 2 288 patients on the radiation therapy list, while 364 were at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

However, Modiba said, as part of the intervention, the flow of patients between public and private health care facilities had been carefully planned, with the system designed to ensure patients were seamlessly managed.

Gauteng health department says progress has been made

He added that several key interventions had been implemented to improve the accessibility and quality of cancer treatment in the province.

Modiba said the department had made progress in upgrading its medical equipment.

“These upgrades are crucial in ensuring that patients receive timely and effective radiotherapy.

“The department is also focused on strengthening its human resources in oncology care.

“Recruitment of radiotherapists is ongoing, with the goal of filling 29 positions at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Interviews have already taken place for some of the posts.”

