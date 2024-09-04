Elle Macpherson, 60, triumphs over breast cancer— no chemo

"Saying no to standard medical treatment was the hardest thing I've ever done."

She said she was under the care of several specialists, including her family doctor, a naturopath, a holistic dentist, an osteopath and a chiropractor. Picture: Instagram: Elle McPherson

Australian model and actress Elle Macpherson, 60, has just revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. She is now in remission.

However, she did not undergo chemotherapy, reports Sky News. Macpherson underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancer from her breast.

Doctors then recommended that she undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and reconstruction of her breast.

She thought about it for a long time and sought advice from 32 doctors and experts before deciding not to undergo chemotherapy.

MacPherson trusts her gut: Holistic healing over traditional treatment

The BBC reports that Macpherson took a “holistic approach” rather than using traditional medicine. “Saying no to standard medical treatment was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But going against my own gut feeling would have been even harder,” Macpherson said.

Among other things, she talks about her diagnosis and decisions afterwards in her new book Elle: Life, Lessons. She said she was under the care of several specialists, including her family doctor, a naturopath, a holistic dentist, an osteopath and a chiropractor.

Treatment ‘tailored to individual’

She also realises that her holistic approach is not necessarily the right approach for everyone. A leading breast cancer surgeon told The Guardian that many media reports about Macpherson treating her breast cancer with alternative therapies omitted important information and risked misleading people.

According to prof. Chris Pyke, director of medical services at the Mater private hospitals in Brisbane, said a lumpectomy, which Macpherson underwent, in itself can be an appropriate, standard medical treatment for the condition in many cases.

Jane Murphy, a clinical specialist nurse at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Everyone’s diagnosis is different. So, the treatment recommended will be tailored to the individual situation, as agreed by the patient and ‘ a team of breast cancer experts. Specialists base their recommendations on robust clinical evidence.”

*For more information on breast cancer, visit the website of the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa)

NOW READ: Nailed down: The hidden dangers of gels and acrylics