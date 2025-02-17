Up in smoke: Study finds heavy cannabis use puts working memory on mute

Dampening the activity of the affected brain areas is like turning down the volume on your cognitive DJ right when the party's getting started.

As research progresses, a more nuanced picture will emerge, helping users navigate the highs and lows of cannabis consumption. Picture: iStock

In a groundbreaking study that might make you think twice before lighting up, researchers have delved into the effects of heavy cannabis use on brain function, particularly focusing on working memory. This mental sticky note helps you remember and use information on the fly.

Published in JAMA Network Open, this study is the largest of its kind, examining more than 1 000 young adults aged 22 to 36. The researchers employed brain imaging technology to observe participants engaged in various cognitive tasks.

The findings? A significant 63% of heavy lifetime cannabis users exhibited reduced brain activity during working memory tasks. Even more striking, 68% of recent users showed similar impairments. Working memory is crucial for tasks like following complex instructions or solving problems on the spot. These are skills you’d rather not compromise.

Muting your cognitive DJ

The study pinpointed specific areas of the brain affected by heavy cannabis use, notably the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, dorsomedial prefrontal cortex, and anterior insula. These regions are the brain’s command centres for decision-making, attention, and emotional processing. Dampening their activity is like turning down the volume on your cognitive DJ right when the party is getting started.

Understand the perks and pitfalls

Dr Joshua Gowin, the study‘s lead author and assistant professor of radiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, emphasised the importance of understanding both the perks and pitfalls of cannabis use. “As cannabis use continues to grow globally, studying its effects on human health has become increasingly important,” he noted. This knowledge empowers individuals to make informed choices about their cannabis consumption.

The cannabis conundrum

While the study sheds light on potential cognitive drawbacks of heavy cannabis use, it’s essential to balance this information with an understanding of individual differences and usage patterns. As research progresses, a more nuanced picture will emerge, helping users navigate the highs and lows of cannabis consumption.

Before you indulge, consider the potential impact on your mental faculties. Your brain’s working memory is a precious resource, and keeping it in top shape might mean moderating your cannabis use. After all, a clear mind is a terrible thing to waste.

