Everything you need to know about summertime warts, and how to get rid of them
Affecting mostly children and teenagers, warts are a very common condition. Although a minor inconvenience, they can be uncomfortable and even embarrassing.
Picture: iStock
Warts are common skin growths that are most contagious during the summer months and can be spread from person to person through contact.
Along with athletes’ foot, they tend to spread during this time of year, particularly in wet environments such as swimming pools and change rooms, as well as when coming into contact in school playgrounds and gyms.
ALSO READ: Measles cases rose 79 percent globally last year: WHO
Types of warts
Warts are caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which thrives in warm, moist weather conditions. There are many kinds with the most prevalent being:
- Common warts: These often have a rough surface and are greyish-yellow or brown. They can be found on the fingers, elbows, knees, or the face.
- Filiform warts: These are small, long, narrow growths with finger-like projections that often appear on eyelids, lips, face, or neck.
- Flat warts: These are small, smooth growths that tend to form in clusters on the face, back of the hands, or legs.
- Periungual warts: These appear as thickened skin around the nails and can cause painful splits in the skin.
- Palmar warts: These are warts on the soles of the feet (plantar) or the palms of the hands (palmar). Standing or walking exerts pressure and makes the warts hurt.
- Mosaic warts: When palmer or planter warts form in clusters, they are called mosaic warts.
Treatment
While there are some old wife’s tales for treating this condition including painting clear nail polish over the wart, placing raw garlic or potato on it, and even sticking duct tape over it, none of these at-home ‘treatments’ have been proven to work.
- As warts are not dangerous, you can leave them to clear up on their own, but this can take a few years, and chances are that they will come back without treatment.
- Your doctor can also remove your warts for you.
- Over-the counter creams like Kroko WartFix can be applied to the wart twice a day. It usually takes about two weeks for it to start falling off when applying these over-the-counter ointments.
NOW READ: Birth defects: Abnormalities that can happen in pregnancy