Fight cervical cancer by taking the jab

Cervical cancer survivor Matshidiso Luta is proud to have given consent for her child to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine recently. Luta said she felt blessed knowing that her child would receive the HPV vaccine because there was a chance that she would get cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer survivor Matshidiso Luta is proud to have given consent for her child to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine recently.

Luta said she felt blessed knowing that her child would receive the HPV vaccine because there was a chance that she would get cervical cancer.

Luta added that perhaps if she had received the vaccine, she wouldn’t have contracted cervical cancer. Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is imploring parents and legal caregivers who have not yet signed the consent forms to vaccinate young girls against cervical cancer with the HPV vaccine to do so.

The Gauteng department of health is currently running the HPV vaccination first round campaign in all public primary and special schools in Gauteng.

It will end on 20 March. According to the department, the campaign is mainly targeted at Grade 5 girls aged nine and above who are vaccinated with a single dose of the Cervarix HPV vaccine.

“It is very safe and effective in preventing the HPV infection caused by type 16 and 18 HPV strains,” the department stated. Nkomo-Ralehoko said parents who were giving consent were taking a responsible step towards ensuring they saved the future of “our girls, a single dose at a time”.

“We wish to appeal to those who have not signed the consent forms to think about the long-term implications of not having their children immunised,” the MEC said.

The department said that in South Africa, more than 5 000 new cases were reported every year and most were fatal. The department emphasised that girls should get the HPV vaccine between the ages of nine and 15, before they are sexually active.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women globally with an estimated 604 000 new cases and 342 000 deaths in 2020.

WHO added that the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality were in low- and middle-income countries.

This reflected major inequities due to lack of access to national HPV vaccination, cervical screening and social and economic determinants.

“Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with HPV. Women living with HIV are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to women without HIV,” WHO said.

WHO said unusual bleeding between periods, after menopause and after sexual intercourse, was one of the symptoms of cervical cancer.

“Increased or foul-smelling vaginal discharge, persistent pain in the back, legs, or pelvis, weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite, vaginal discomfort and swelling in the legs are others,” WHO said.

Luta added that she had noticed irregularities with her periods. Sometimes she would have periods for three or seven days, sometimes three times a month and sometimes the flow would be heavy.

“I didn’t think anything was wrong until I gave birth to my third child. I started getting constant womb pains and I found out I had a cyst. The doctor explained the cyst was curable so I hoped to get better,” she said.

“Until I decided to do a pap smear at a hospital and it was confirmed I have cervical cancer at stage 2B. I am thankful for chemotherapy and radiation because today I am a cancer survivor.”

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the HPV vaccine programme started 10 years ago.

“This year, because of scientific evidence, we are giving two vaccines: one in February-March and again in September-October. But scientists have told us our girls can have one vaccine.”

Dhlomo said that this year around September the department would also be vaccinating girls in private and special schools.