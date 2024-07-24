The burning issue: What you need to know about UTIs

The symptoms can be very uncomfortable. However, you don't have to suffer. UTIs can often be treated effectively at home.

UTIs can develop into more serious complications, so it is vital to manage infections as early as possible. Picture: iStock

Common warning signs of urinary tract infections (UTIs) include experiencing a painful or burning sensation when urinating, needing to urinate more frequently, or feeling a sudden urgency to urinate.

Pharmacist Nonkululo Cingo of Medipost Pharmacy explains that UTIs are bacterial infections of the urinary system.

“UTIs can affect any part of the urinary tract,” says Cingo. “This includes the kidneys, bladder, ureters (which carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder), and the urethra (the tube through which urine exits the body).

“Other symptoms may include cloudy urine, blood in the urine, and pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen or pelvic area.”

Various risk factors can contribute to the development of a UTI:

Diabetes

Weakened immune system (eg, people on chemotherapy)

Kidney stones or other obstructions in the urinary tract

Pregnancy

Menopause

Incorrect use of a catheter

Using unsanitary public toilets

“Although men can also get UTIs, these infections are more common in women due to their shorter urethra, which makes it easier for bacteria to enter the urinary tract,” she adds.

Pregnancy and menopause heighten UTI risk

Hormonal changes during pregnancy and menopause can also predispose women to UTIs.

“As the baby grows in the uterus, it puts pressure on the bladder, making it difficult for pregnant women to empty their bladders completely. The urine left in the bladder can harbour bacteria, making pregnant women more prone to UTIs,” Cingo explains.

“Menopause may also predispose women to UTIs, as the loss of the hormone estrogen causes vaginal tissue to become drier and thinner, making it more vulnerable to bacterial growth.”

‘Stay hydrated for UTI relief’

“If you experience symptoms of a UTI, it is important to drink enough water to help flush bacteria from your system. There are also several medication options that can help relieve UTI symptoms.”

Discuss your symptoms and any pre-existing health conditions with your pharmacist or healthcare provider. Be sure to mention if you are pregnant or breastfeeding to ensure safety and do not self-medicate,” Cingo cautions.

“Urinary alkalisers reduce the acidity of urine. This makes the environment less conducive to bacterial growth. Doctors often recommend them to treat infections. Medications containing flavoxate hydrochloride are available without a prescription. They help reduce muscle spasms of the bladder and urinary tract associated with UTIs. Pharmacies also offer approved herbal formulas for short-term treatment.”

“Like with any medication, use self-care products only as directed. Do not use medication for longer than recommended, usually a maximum of 10 days, without seeing a doctor. This is especially important for recurring UTIs and persistent pain. These symptoms might indicate an underlying health condition that needs treatment,” Cingo advises.

Never hold it in

“To prevent UTIs, stay well hydrated. If you need to go to the bathroom, don’t hold it in, no matter how busy you are. Practice good hygiene. Also, teach children to wipe from front to back when using the toilet. This helps reduce the transfer of bacteria that can lead to infection,” she adds.

“The symptoms can be very uncomfortable. However, you don’t have to suffer. UTIs can often be treated effectively at home. Left untreated, UTIs can develop into more serious complications. It is vital to manage infections as soon as you notice symptoms. Consult your doctor if needed.”

