Radiotherapy dogs: Furry friends provide pawfect healing at Netcare hospital

Therapy dogs Orlando and Honey bring comfort to cancer patients at Johannesburg's Olivedale Hospital, brightening treatment days.

A rare form of healing has taken root in the radiotherapy unit at Johannesburg’s Netcare Olivedale Hospital, where therapy dogs are doing more than hospital rounds by transforming the essence of patient care and bringing joy to patients living with cancer.

“These unconventional therapists, with their wagging tails and gentle spirits, bring an unparalleled sense of comfort, joy and warmth to patients in ways that no conventional treatment can,” says Netcare’s Cancer Care quality manager, Dr Julie Herold.

Meet the TOP Dogs

Orlando, a golden retriever, and his charming colleague Honey, a labrador, are therapy dogs on a mission to bring comfort.

Prioritising patients’ health and safety, the dogs are fully vaccinated, impeccably clean and groomed and dressed in their “TOP (Touch our pets) Dogs” uniforms.

They visit the radiotherapy unit at the hospital on the first Monday of every month between 11am and noon, offering tender loving care and a morale boost to patients undergoing radiation treatment.

Herold says the presence of therapy dogs in radiotherapy units, like the one at Olivedale Hospital, aligns with a growing trend in the healthcare industry.

“Dr Cindy Aitton, the head of Netcare’s Cancer Care division, is a strong advocate of this initiative and has played a crucial role in its implementation across Netcare facilities.

“Our ultimate goal is to extend the benefits of animal therapy to all our radiotherapy units, enhancing patient care and well-being.

“The real benefit is on a psychological level, as therapy dogs can help with stress relief and ease feelings of loneliness and depression.

“The interaction with the dogs gives patients some sense of normality and loads of selfless love and affection when coming for their radiotherapy treatment,” says Herold.

“Interacting with the dogs is also meaningful and impactful for our staff, who thoroughly enjoy their presence.

“The therapy dogs bring joy and touch the lives of our patients and our staff, brightening up their day at work. It is lovely to see everyone welcoming the dogs as they walk around the hospital greeting familiar faces.”

The comforting effects of animals have been noticed throughout the years, with the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, recommending “a small pet animal” as a good companion for the sick.

A growing number of studies, including The ‘pet effect’ in cancer patients: Risks and benefits of human-pet interaction (Mei Mei Chan, Gonzalo Tapia Rico 2019) for the Royal Adelaide Hospital, support this, with evidence that animals can aid in the healing process, particularly for patients who are facing the challenges of a long therapeutic journey.

Difference in patients

Nancy Tshishimbi, radiation therapy unit manager at Olivedale, has seen the difference in patients since the programme was introduced earlier this year.

“Bringing therapy dogs into our unit has transformed the experience, opening a whole new world for patients. You can see their eyes light up with joy when they see the four-legged therapists.”

“The dogs are extremely well behaved and gentle and the difference in patient morale is clear; these dogs bring a sense of calm and happiness that traditional treatments alone cannot provide,” says Tshishimbi.

Wendy Carter, TOP Dogs area coordinator for Johannesburg, says the therapy dogs all have exceptional temperaments and are assessed continuously.

“These dogs must be calm, gentle and responsive to the needs of individuals experiencing physical and emotional stress.

“TOP Dogs recruits their members from the public who are willing to volunteer with their pets, together as a human-dog team.

“Critical in the selection of the dogs is that they have an already existing confidence and calmness around other dogs, people and unusual surroundings. We often say therapy dogs are born, not bred,” says Carter.

“Our ethos is outlined in the Therapy Dog Bill of Rights to ensure the wellness of our pets when performing as therapy dogs is always uppermost in the handler’s mind.

“A gentle demeanour is most important. Handlers, too, undergo training to ensure they can effectively manage their dogs and support the patients they serve.

“Patients can choose whether to interact with the dogs at all. Depending on their needs, the dogs may place their paws on the patient’s arm or hand or rest a head on the patient’s lap. Some of the dogs will ‘speak’ on command,” says Carter.

Extremely rigorous hygiene protocols are observed to ensure that the health and well-being of patients are in no way compromised.

“Dogs are bathed and groomed 24 to 48 hours before hospital visits. They have their teeth cleaned, mouth fresheners applied and even their nails filed. They are also sprayed with an antibacterial spray.

“As they enter the reception area of the radiotherapy unit via a separate entrance, their paws are sanitised to remove the dust they may have picked up on their paws when crossing the car park.

“After touching the dogs, the hands of the patients are also sprayed with an antibacterial cleanser as a further precaution.

“We have positively impacted the lives of hundreds of people in need and our dearest wish is to continue improving the lives of young and old in all stages of health,” says Carter.

The dogs and their handlers are part of a volunteer animal-assisted therapy programme established in 2008 and are well-known for the good they do in the communities they serve.

This form of complementary care is increasingly common in hospitals, rehabilitation and frail care centres, children’s homes, homeless shelters and hospices.

Carter and her team also do ongoing rehabilitation work with stroke and major accident victims while visiting facilities such as Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital and Netcare Milpark Hospital.