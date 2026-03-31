Your gut is running your immune system, and you might be breaking it

What you put in, is what you get out. That's why gut health is critical. Probiotics are not for everyone; a healthy gut is a must.

Your tummy is not just there to fill with yummy. More and more medical science is discovering the significant impact that the gut has on the well-being of the whole, so to speak. And, Anneke Meyer of Medipost Pharmacy, said people are unwittingly compromising themselves through bad habits.

“The gut is where your immune system learns what to fight and what to tolerate,” said Meyer.

“Supporting gut health isn’t just about digestion, it’s about strengthening your body’s defences and even protecting your mood.” She said that between 70 and 80% of the body’s immune cells are found along the gut lining. These cells are constantly sampling what enters the body, identifying what is harmless and what needs to be dealt with defensively. When this process works properly, the body is able to absorb nutrients, fight infections and maintain balance. When it does not, the impact is not limited to digestion.

Your gut looks after you. Picture: Supplied

The gut lining acts as a barrier that controls what enters the bloodstream. When that barrier weakens, harmful substances can pass through and trigger inflammation.

Meyer said that the early signs are often missed. Bloating, gas, abdominal pain and irregular bowel movements are ignored, but they can point to a gut that is under strain. As the problem develops, it can lead to food sensitivities, fatigue, skin issues, migraines and even changes in mood.

“The gut communicates directly with the brain via the gut-brain axis,” Meyer said.

“About 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, so your gut health directly influences your mental wellbeing.”

Gut health impacts mental wellbeing

Diets that are low in fibre and high in processed foods and sugar, she said, combined with ongoing stress and poor sleep, can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. Certain medications, including antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs, can have the same effect.

Stress is one of the biggest contributors. Meyer said that when stress levels remain high, the body produces more cortisol and adrenaline. This encourages the growth of inflammatory bacteria and weakens the gut lining. Poor sleep adds to the problem by disrupting the body’s natural rhythms, which affects digestion and the balance of beneficial bacteria. Consequently, the system struggles to regulate itself.

“That can affect digestion, energy levels, mood and even concentration,” Meyer said and added that improving gut health does not require drastic changes. “Improving gut health doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive,” she said. “Small, consistent changes make a real difference.”

A high-fibre diet is beneficial. Picture: iStock

She said that increasing fibre intake through foods such as beans, lentils, whole grains and vegetables supports regular digestion. “Fermented foods like yoghurt can help maintain healthy bacteria levels, while prebiotic foods such as garlic, onions and bananas support the growth of these bacteria,” Meyer said. “Reducing processed food and sugar intake also helps restore balance.”

Reduce eating processed food

Water supports the transport of nutrients, helps remove waste products and allows immune cells to move through the body. It also supports digestion by aiding in the production of saliva and gastric juices and helps prevent constipation, she noted. Regular movement and consistent sleep patterns also play a role. Light daily activity supports digestion, while adequate sleep helps maintain the body’s internal processes, including those linked to gut health.

Drink water; it does wonders. Picture: Supplied

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Meyer said that relying on probiotic supplements is not the answer, as they are not suitable for everyone. “Probiotics may be beneficial in specific situations, such as after antibiotic use or for certain gastrointestinal conditions, but they should be selected under the guidance of a healthcare professional, especially for individuals with weakened immunity,” she said.

Some individuals, particularly those who are immunocompromised or seriously ill, should avoid probiotics unless advised otherwise.

“Your gut is central to immunity, and small, consistent habits protect digestion, mood and overall defence,” Meyer said. “Even small steps can have a big impact on your health.”

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