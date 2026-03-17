What over-wearing sportswear may be doing to your skin

Sportswear has become a wardrobe staple, but technologically advanced fabric may not be fit for everyday purposes, said the expert.

Sportswear or activewear has become part of everyday wardrobes. Ever since Covid-19, even more so.

Workout clobber is donned for everything from school runs to coffee dates and the workplace; however, wearers beware: sporting garments may not always be designed to fulfill all-day duties, even though they promise breathability, sweat-wicking performance and body sculpting.

It’s the close proximity to your skin for prolonged periods that shouldn’t make you afraid of your tights, said biomedical scientist Dr Judey Pretorius, but rather, be quite aware of what’s enveloping your skin and the possible impact on wellness. And that’s because modern activewear fabrics differ significantly from traditional materials such as cotton, linen and wool.

While natural fibres tend to allow air and moisture to move through them in a relatively straightforward way, many performance fabrics are engineered, synthetic materials designed to manage sweat and heat differently. “Modern performance fabrics are designed with tightly controlled fibre structures that pull sweat away from the skin and disperse it across the surface of the fabric so that it can evaporate faster,” she said.

Fabrics that pull sweat away from skin

That kind of moisture management can be beneficial during intense exercise, particularly in regulating body temperature. But the biological reality of tight synthetic clothing is more complicated.

Pretorius said many sports garments today create what scientists refer to as a microclimate against the skin. “When garments are tight-fitting, heat, moisture and friction can build up more easily. That environment can influence the skin barrier and also affect the microbiome that lives on the surface of the skin,” she said. During exercise, the body temperature rises, and sweat production increases. At the same time, the fabric moves repeatedly across the skin surface as the body bends, stretches and flexes.

Sweat is more than water. Picture Supplied

Pretorius said the combination of heat, moisture and friction can soften the outermost layer of the skin. “When the skin remains warm and damp for extended periods, it becomes more vulnerable to friction and irritation. Repetitive movement can lead to chafing and, in some cases, contribute to irritation or breakouts in areas where garments fit tightly,” she said. Those areas typically include the waistband, underarms and inner thighs where movement and sweat are most concentrated.

Skin irritation on tight-fitting garments

Pretorius said that sweat may appear to be just water, but it contains salts, lipids, and other compounds that can act as mild solvents. “When sweat interacts with textiles that have dyes, finishes or chemical treatments, it may facilitate the transfer of certain substances from the fabric to the skin surface,” she said. Human skin provides a strong protective barrier, but Pretorius noted that it is not completely impenetrable.

She also noted that the exposure from clothing is considered relatively low, but researchers are increasingly examining the long-term cumulative effect of daily contact with treated textiles, particularly chemicals called PFAS, an abbreviation for a big chemical name of a group of ocer 10 000 synthetic chemicals that have been used since the 1940s for their water, heat resistant, and stain resistant properties in fabrics and non-stick cookware, for example. They are often referred to as forever chemicals.

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Pretorius said PFAS are extremely persistent chemicals that do not easily break down in the environment or the human body. “While most research has focused on exposure through contaminated water or food, clothing worn directly against the skin for long periods is now being considered as another possible exposure pathway,” she said.

Forever chemicals

Research, she said, has also identified endocrine-disrupting chemicals in certain synthetic fibres and printed components used in garments. “These substances can interfere with hormonal signalling systems in the body,” Pretorius said. “Some synthetic compounds can mimic or interfere with natural hormones, which is why scientists continue to study long-term exposure.”

Synthetic compounds can mimic or interfere with natural hormones. Picture Supplied

Pretorius said cumulative exposure from multiple everyday sources is being researched. The most immediate reactions linked to chemically treated textiles tend to be irritation or contact dermatitis. “This can appear as redness, itching or rash in areas where clothing fits closely,” she said. In some cases, allergic contact dermatitis occurs when the immune system becomes sensitised to dyes, resins or finishing agents used in textiles.

Pretorius said people who exercise regularly should take simple precautions to protect their skin. Changing out of heavily perspired clothing after exercise allows the skin to cool and recover. Washing new garments before wearing them can help remove surface residues from manufacturing processes. She also suggested, for example, not layering clothing.

Consumers, she added, can also look for brands that follow recognised textile safety standards or are transparent about chemical management in their production processes.

“The goal is not to create fear around sportswear,” Pretorius said. “But consumers should be aware that the fabrics we keep closest to our skin interact with the body in subtle biological ways.”

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