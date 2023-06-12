Tips on how to get enough sleep

By Letshego Zulu

How much sleep did you get last night? What about the night before? How much sleep do you actually need?



Keeping track of your sleep schedule might not be your top priority, but getting enough sleep is critical to your health in many ways.



You may not realise it, but the amount of sleep you get can affect everything, from weight and metabolism to brain function and mood.



For many people, wake-up time remains fairly constant. The time you go to sleep, however, might vary, depending on any number of things including:

Your social life.



Your work schedule.



Family obligations.



The newest show streaming on Netflix.

The time you start feeling tired

Since you know when you need to get up, knowing the amount of sleep you need to function at your best can help you determine what time to go to bed.

How much sleep is enough

To stay in good health, experts say adults should get seven to eight hours of sleep. Teenagers need nine to 10 hours, and school-aged children may need more than 10 hours of sleep a night.



Experts say the quality and quantity of sleep becomes poor as we age. This happens because brain circuits that control sleep slowly begin to weaken.



Experts say the process begins in our 30s. By the time we reach our 50s, the average person has lost 50% of their ability to have a restful sleep.



These people also have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep through the night. From middle age on, they say these problems only get worse, and they can affect our health.

Signs you may not be getting enough sleep

You’re always hungry or you’ve gained weight. A lack of sleep can affect the hormones that tell your brain you have eaten enough.

You have trouble making decisions. A lack of sleep may affect your higher-level brain functions, such as problem-solving.

You have trouble remembering things. Sleep helps prepare the brain for new memories.

You feel emotional. People who are sleep deprived may feel unable to control their emotions, whether they be angry, sad or happy.

Your skin doesn’t look good. When we sleep, the body repairs damaged cells, like skin cells. (We don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing.)

You are having trouble seeing. When you’re tired you may not be able to control your eye muscles.

Tips for better sleep

To improve your sleep health, consider the following tips:

Try not to take long naps, especially late in the afternoon.

Try to wake up at the same time each day.

Limit alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine in the evening. These substances have the potential to interrupt your sleep or make it difficult to fall asleep.

Switch off electronics at least 30 minutes before bedtime. The light from these devices can stimulate your brain and make it harder to fall asleep.

Get into the habit of a relaxing routine before bedtime, like taking a hot bath or listening to soothing music.

Turn down the lights shortly before bedtime to help your brain understand that it’s time to sleep.

Close your eyes, relax your muscles, and focus on steady breathing.

