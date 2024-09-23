How knowing your personality can boost your career and well-being [VIDEO]



In today’s fast-changing world, many people are moving away from sticking to just one career or life path. Knowing your personality type can help you make better decisions and improve your mental well-being in this shifting environment.

Dr Tendani Netshilata, a psychiatrist at Netcare Akeso Arcadia, explains that understanding your personality helps you recognise your strengths, weaknesses, and values. This awareness can improve how you handle relationships in your daily life.

“Personality plays a big role in both work and personal relationships. It affects how we communicate, view the world, and deal with conflict and stress. This influences the careers we choose and how we interact with others,” says Netshilata.

Many factors, like technology, economic shifts, and environmental challenges, are changing the job market quickly. A report by the World Economic Forum suggests that by 2027, 40% of job skills will be impacted by technological change. This means continuous learning will be important.

Netshilata highlights that being aware of how your personality type affects your life choices is essential for personal growth. It can lead to a better career fit and a more satisfying life.

Understanding your personality

“Everyone has unique traits, interests, values, and emotional patterns that make up their personality. These are shaped by genetics, life experiences, culture, and environment. Parts of your personality may change as you go through life,” says Netshilata.

She explains that while there are sixteen detailed personality types, the basic classification includes three types: introversion, extraversion, and ambiversion, as identified by psychiatrist Carl Jung. Introverts focus on their inner world, prefer solitude, and are reflective. Extraverts focus on the outer world, are action-oriented, and social. Ambiverts are in the middle, blending traits from both sides.

Extroverts may do well in social or team-based jobs, while introverts may prefer independent tasks. In relationships, opposites sometimes attract, but it’s not always the case.

Netshilata adds that being in a career or relationship that doesn’t match your personality can harm your mental health. Learning more about your personality type can help you understand your needs better.

She advises caution when using online personality quizzes, which can be inaccurate. Professional guidance from a therapist is more reliable for personal development.

Careers for people with disorders

Sometimes, a combination of genetics, life experiences, and environment can lead to personality disorders, which can affect work and relationships. But this doesn’t mean people with personality disorders can’t have successful careers.

For example, people with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) may struggle with controlling their emotions, which can make relationships and handling stress difficult. A creative or hands-on job in a supportive environment might suit them better. Setting boundaries and developing self-awareness are important.

Ongoing mental healthcare is crucial for those with personality disorders, but with the right support, they can lead productive lives and have fulfilling careers.

