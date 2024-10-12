‘Heavy-hearted and disconsolate’: Standard Bank employee falls to her death at Joburg office

Standard Bank has confirmed the tragic death of an employee who feel from the sixth floor of their Rosebank office this week.

A Standard Bank employee fell to her death from the sixth floor of the company’s Johannesburg head office on Baker Street in Rosebank, on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the employee had allegedly complained about her mental health status a couple of weeks before the tragic incident.

Standard Bank confirmed the tragedy in a statement, expressing deep sadness, as well as extending heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues.

Standard Bank responds to death of employee

In response to a tweet by Crime in SA, the bank posted on its X account that it has been “left heavy-hearted and utterly disconsolate by this incident”.

“Standard Bank is deeply saddened to confirm a tragic incident involving a colleague who unfortunately fell at our 30 Baker Street offices in Johannesburg. Regrettably, this resulted in the loss of our colleague’s life. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues during this difficult time,” the company stated.

The Gauteng police are reportedly investigating an inquest docket, with Standard Bank’s participation.

“Emergency services responded to provide the necessary assistance and investigations by the relevant authorities, with the participation of Standard Bank, are ongoing.”

While the deceased’ identity remains concealed, the bank said it was “committed to supporting those affected” and extended its deepest sympathies to the deceased’s loved ones.

ALSO READ: 9 out of 10 with mental health issues lack access to treatment in SA – Sadag

Global mental health

This tragic incident coincides with World Mental Health Day, observed globally on October 10.

The day aimed to raise awareness about mental health issues, reduce stigma, and promote support for those struggling.

Additionally, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental wellbeing, particularly in the workplace.

Employers are therefore encouraged to foster a supportive environment, provide resources, and encourage open conversations about mental health.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day: Breaking the silence on emotional struggles

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended that action to address mental health at work should involve the meaningful participation of workers, their representatives and those with lived experience of mental health conditions.

Government, employers, the organisations which represent workers and employers, and other stakeholders responsible for workers’ health and safety can help to improve mental health at work through action to:

Prevent work-related mental health conditions by preventing the risks to mental health at work;

Protect and promote mental health at work;

Support workers with mental health conditions to participate and thrive in work; and

Create an enabling environment for change.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day: The role of phones in supporting mental health