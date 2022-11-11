African advocacy groups formulate plan to tackle health hardships of women

Citizen Reporter

Women across Africa face severe obstacles to good health, including gender inequality, poverty, sexual and gender-based violence, risk and childbirth.

“Women in the region are more likely to die from communicable diseases, maternal and prenatal conditions and nutrition deficiencies than women in other regions,” said Dr Ergogie Tesfaye, Ethiopia’s minister for women and social affairs, quoting the World Health Organisation.

“On the other hand, women play a paramount role in development of health and welfare for their families, leading to the overall health and socioeconomic development of nations.”

Health initiative

She was speaking at the launch in Addis Ababa of a dedicated women’s health initiative to implement solutions to improve healthcare for women in Africa.

The Coalition for Women’s Health in Africa (Cowha) is a joint initiative by principal founding members, Organon, a women’s healthcare-focused pharmaceutical company, and the African Health Business consultancy.

Tesfaye added: “There is an urgent need to address women’s issues and challenges and promote the health of women with a focus of quality, affordability and equality.

“This, for the well-being and development of both current and future generation.”

Dr Abofele Khoele, managing director of Organon South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Gender equity in access to health and in other parameters of society is an ideal for which Organon has laboured since its inception just over a year ago.

Partnerships are key

“This is illustrated in its vision in creating a better and healthier every day for every woman.

“This vision is at the core of the organsation’s mandate.”

Khoele noted that public-private partnerships are key and governments must prioritise women’s health.

“The public sector has the legal mandate to provide stewardship, guidance and coordination, to create an enabling environment for the implementation of health systems strengthening activities that are focused on women’s health,” he said.

“Nevertheless, there is a significant role to play for the private sector as a multisectoral approach is imperative to improve women’s health.

“Public-private dialogue can strengthen policymaking and create momentum for reform.”

ALSO READ: Migrants in SA have access to healthcare – Here’s why it is kicking up a storm