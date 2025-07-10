Woke Barbie gets real: Diversity, disease and a doll for our times

Barbie’s latest iteration brings diabetes awareness into children’s playrooms.

The new Barbie has been designed in partnership with the global type 1 diabetes not-for-profit Breakthrough T1D.

Once upon a time (the ’60s), when, for many white people anyway, life was a gleaming, whirling globe of consumerism, Barbie dolls were skinny, white and blonde; California beach babes.

Then, because all girls need to be behind a good man, along came Ken, also white, fit and tanned.

But not enough to take over Barbie’s world, because he was just an extra in that fabulous screenplay.

As the world became more aware of injustices (got woke), Barbie started to show some diversity, too… in skin tones and then in body shapes which were more realistic than her supermodel look.

Now, have we reached the ultimate in political correctness with Diabetes Barbie?

The doll comes equipped with an insulin monitoring device and a phone which tracks her blood sugar levels.

Maybe. But, let’s not be so quick to poke fun at a cultural icon who is moving with the times.

By highlighting a disease that is so prevalent in society, this Barbie can help educate young people and not only equip them to assist in an emergency, but also to have empathy with the sufferers.

Maybe it’s no bad thing to sell our children the ideal of helping others, rather than aiming for a vacuous, consumerist life.

