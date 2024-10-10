Hot wheels hit the track: F1 teams up with Mattel for fun fan gear

As Formula 1 continues to rev up the attention of petrol heads across the globe, toy maker Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand and Formula 1 are partnering to bring fans a full range new products.

While no pricing has been revealed and with exorbitant prices of F1 merchandise and toys, many will be hoping the products will be priced right making it affordable.

LEGO, among other toy makers, also produce a limited number of F1 toys such as the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14, McLaren and racing legend Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/4.

Toymaker Burago also has a rage of F1 cars for fans.

Die-cast with a 1968 twist

The Hot Wheels line will feature F1 cars to 1:64 scale.

The first product is a one-of-a-kind collector die-cast Formula 1 car with a special Hot Wheels racing livery including bespoke Real Rider wheels with interchangeable tires, full-metal body and chassis and new F1 casting.

The F1 die-cast also features the number 68 on the nose, the year Hot Wheels debuted.

Inspired by the Hot Wheels “Original 16” designs, the car will come in a collector’s ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case.

Executive Vice President of Hot Wheels and Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel Roberto Stanichi said they have put together a program that allows kids to replicate the thrill of F1 racing where they can drive like the pros and engage with our loyal communities on a global scale.

75 years of speed and innovation

With more than 700 million fans and 24 races, the FIA Formula One Championship features the world’s best drivers competing at more than 200mph on iconic and challenging circuits around the globe.

The sport, which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, is established as the pinnacle of speed, design and innovation.

Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 Emily Prazer said the collaboration will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car.

“It’s more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of speed, creativity and innovation that will bring fans a new way to engage with the sport,” said Prazer

