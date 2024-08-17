Hotel honours Mandela’s legacy by extending fight against period poverty

Boutique hotel Sanctuary Mandela is making its Mandela Day initiative a year-long campaign during Women’s Month.

In a parliamentary speech in 1994 Nelson Mandela said freedom cannot be achieved unless women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression.

20 years later boutique hotel Sanctuary Mandela is honouring their namesake’s legacy by extending its 67 Minutes initiative to end period poverty, officially making it a year-long campaign during Women’s Month.

Sanctuary Mandela is Mandela’s former home. It has partnered with the Imbumba Foundation on this initiative; the hotel supports the Foundation’s Trek4Mandela expedition, raising funds and awareness for the Caring4Girls program.

“This Women’s Month, we’re sponsoring 67 girls with essential menstrual products for an entire year to fight period poverty,” said General Manager of Sanctuary Mandela, Vincent Monyake.

Period poverty

Period poverty is the inability to afford menstrual products, often stemming from broader economic inequality.

This lack in menstrual products tends to lead to school absenteeism, disrupting girls’ academic progress and perpetuating gender inequality.

The stigma surrounding menstruation further isolates those affected, making it harder for them to seek help or advocate for their needs, and also reinforces gender oppression, as women and girls face discrimination based on their biological functions.

The boutique hotel collected sanitary pads throughout July, inviting guests to contribute to the drive and matching their donations, extending the spirit of Nelson Mandela Day into Women’s Month.

The collected pads will be distributed throughout August, supporting young girls’ education, dignity, and well-being.

Expressing her gratitude for the partnership between the hotel and Imbumba Foundation, Trek4Mandela Program Manager Sina Moyane said they share the same goal of ending period poverty.

“Our Caring4Girls initiative provides sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene education to keep girls in school. Our goal is simple: ensure no girl misses school due to a lack of menstrual hygiene support.”

Women’s vulnerability to work stress

A recent report a report has revealed that South Africa’s working women are more at risk of toxic work stress.

Unique challenges faced by women in the workplace and their greater share of juggling work and household responsibilities raise their risk of toxic stress, with negative impacts on both their productivity and the organisation’s performance.

Women and men not only respond differently to stress, but more women are reporting increased levels of stress, and stress-related disorders such as depression and Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are more common in women.

“The negative impact of stress on productivity and organisational outcomes is significant,” said Head of the MBA in Healthcare Leadership programme at Stellenbosch Business School, Prof Renata Schoeman

“Stress-related symptoms can contribute to absenteeism, staff turnover, late-coming and declining quality of work, and may lead to negative peer relationships, disengagement or presenteeism.”

Writing in the 2024 Women’s Report by Stellenbosch Business School and the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP), Schoeman said despite greater focus on corporate mental health awareness and interventions after the Covid-19 pandemic, women’s stress levels have continued to rise, and stigmas around workplace mental health persist.

Chronic stress can cause or worsen mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and mood disorders, and/or culminate in burnout.

