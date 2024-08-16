African women leading the way in conservation and climate action

African women are leading conservation efforts, combining community wisdom with scientific approaches to tackle climate challenges.

Veroniqa Simon feeds her butterflies in Amani Nature Reserve, Tanzania. Locals have worked since 2004 to preserve this unique rainforest, together with Tanzania Forest Conservation Group. The main purpose has been to preserve the rich biological life in the forest and to stop illegal logging and the cutting of trees by villagers for firewood. Picture: Getty Images

As a woman working in conservation, I have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact African women have in protecting nature and combating climate change, both on the front lines and on the international stage.

Often operating in the shadows of the mainstream environmental narrative, these women are the unsung heroines of our time, weaving a delicate balance between traditional knowledge, community spirit and modern conservation practices to safeguard our planet’s future.

This Women’s Month it’s imperative we recognise these women and share their stories so that others may be inspired to take up the mantle of conservation.

In many African communities, women are the primary custodians of traditional ecological knowledge.

This knowledge passed down through generations, encompasses sustainable farming practices, herbal medicine and water conservation techniques that are vital in adapting to the changing climate and conserving nature.

ALSO READ: World’s rarest whale washes up on New Zealand beach

By integrating this traditional wisdom with modern scientific approaches, African women conservationists have created innovative solutions that are culturally relevant and environmentally sound.

But despite this, women have not always been welcomed in the conservation community.

Speaking on a recent Tipping Points episode hosted by Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation, Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka said that early in her career, she found that people often didn’t think women should be out in the field as it broke social norms.

While these norms are changing, they still exist and we won’t meet our conservation and climate change targets as a global community if half the population is being excluded or their contributions limited.

This is problematic on many levels, not least because it’s clear to me that community-based conservation projects often succeed because they are grounded in local contexts and driven by the people who are most affected by environmental degradation – women and girls.

ALSO READ: Shadowy exotic pet trade thrives in Pacific island nation

One brilliant example of this comes from Kalema-Zikusoka herself.

Upon recognising the links between poor community health and gorilla population declines in Uganda’s Bwindi Forest, Kalema-Zikusoka set up Conservation Through Public Health.

This organisation saw that for gorilla populations to thrive so, too, must the local communities, particularly women and girls.

Through three integrated strategic programmes: wildlife conservation, community health and alternative livelihoods, Kalema-Zikusoka has been able to make a real difference; educating more than 7 000 Bwindi community members about the links between conservation, public health, ecotourism and sustainable livelihoods.

She has created 444 Village Health and Conservation Team community volunteer networks; increased the number of women on modern family planning from 20% to 60%; and trained more than 200 rural youth, 40% women, in basic computer applications at remote solar-powered centres.

ALSO READ: On a wing and a prayer: Kruger Park under fire for bat house ‘evictions’

Kalema-Zikusoka said: “You’re missing half the story and half the impact if you don’t involve women in conservation.”

This sentiment was shared by fellow panellists Simangele Msweli and Sakhile Silitshena, who told of how working closely with women has significantly improved conservation outcomes.

It’s not just on the front lines where women are driving positive change, as diplomats, negotiators and advocates, they bridge the gap between local realities and international frameworks, ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are addressed.

Msweli spoke to the notion of “finding women where they are, whether in the market or by the river”, emphasising that innovative strategies are required to ensure the missing voices in the room are included.

This prompts us to consider the historical effort made in ensuring that women were excluded, often for generations, and the flawed assumption that minimal efforts to address this exclusion can resolve this.

ALSO READ: Trophy hunting: Controversy or lifeline for SA’s wildlife economy?

African women are rising above these obstacles, forming networks and alliances to amplify their impact.

Organisations like the African Women’s Development Fund and the Green Belt Movement, founded by Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai, are providing the support and visibility these women need.