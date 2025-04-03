Brics women secure R9.42bn trade boost for agriculture

The Brics Women’s Business Alliance SA secures R9.42 billion in trade deals, proving resilience despite financial struggles and lack of government support.

Despite a cash crunch and a global economic downturn, the Brics Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) South Africa, has announced a trade, investment and partnership valued at R9.42 billion to empower women-led enterprises in agriculture.

Reflecting on the breakthrough, following a recent two-day Brics+ Agriculture, Trade and Investment Summit held in Durban, Lebogang Zulu, executive chair of Brics WBA – SA, on Tuesday said the gathering “defied every obstacle imaginable, to emerge with one of the most impactful summits in history”.

Zulu said the body was “dedicated to driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth, by empowering women-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) across South Africa and in the broader Brics economic corridors”.

R9.24 billion confirmed deals from Brics WBA

The R9.42 billion in confirmed deals from the summit, was achieved across several high-impact sectors within the agriculture and agro-processing value chain.

These included:

A deal in food and beverages, accounting for over R8.5 billion – a five-year sugar export agreement between South Africa’s One Africa and Brazil’s JPF Participações LTDA.

A R471 million sugar manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal, leveraging Brazilian technology, involving agro-processing and manufacturing;

Renewable energy and agriwaste solutions ventures;

Coffee and wine production;

Health infrastructure in rural areas; and

Deals exceeding R94 million concluded in fertilizer production, solar energy and borehole infrastructure, with partners from Belarus, Oman and Zimbabwe.

Zulu said the organisation faced “persistent structural and financial challenges primarily due to a lack of institutional support.”

For over four years, the South African chapter received no financial, technical or operational assistance from government.

She said the chair and more recently, the deputy, were compelled to personally fund the organisation with over R7.9 million.

Chair and deputy personally fund organisation

“This went towards international representation, travel, accommodation and the development of critical trade and investment networks.

“In addition, more than 19 900 volunteer hours, valued at R74.6 million, were invested to sustain operations.”

“Despite these efforts, the organisation continues to face over 60% executive turnover, unresolved legal and governance issues and a lack of formal recognition – all of which continue to limit its growth and national impact.”

