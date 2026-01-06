Back to school is coming – Here’s how to survive the chaos

Get your kids to try on everything. Make a list of what you’re discarding.

The school year arrives like a sobering slap in the face, even though the cycle is repetitive; it still feels like a surprise every year.

There are uniforms that have shrunk, permanent marker stains on school shirts, school stationery lists, and new schedules for intramural and extramural activities. It’s all much. And it’s worth pausing a beat to deconstruct life’s craziness before hitting the traffic, school and the office.

Back-to-school stress often stems from the fact that none of us have reset anything and, frankly, left school bags exactly where they were when everyone got home after school broke up in December. Now, if I could only find everything.

New broom, clean sweep

Don’t spring clean. Instead, clear out the winter items in the wardrobes. Stack summer stuff in front, almost like a store would do a seasonal stock rotation.

Get your kids to try on everything. Make a list of what you’re discarding. Holiday clobber, toys… all that stuff must be relegated to the back of cupboards, and everything you need for Day One must be easily accessible. Doing this as soon as possible will create some breathing space and help you get back into the rhythm of things with ease.

Check what you have

Again, check what fits and what does not. This includes extramural clobber like Karate or Jujitsu gear, sports clothes, shoes and so on. Then, move to the kitchen. Are your child’s water bottles still in usable condition? Where are the lunchboxes? Work out a plan of action to replace what you must, and where to donate the balance that’s still in usable condition.

Create a station, stick to it

Scattered school supplies can create a massive amount of stress. Nobody likes looking for stuff that the Gremlins misplaced. Create a dedicated space at home where everything from device chargers to notebooks, spare pens, homework, and after-school activities can live together. Then, make sure you stick to this discipline. Organisation and sticking to your own rules are not just a great teachable moment for kids; they also save a huge amount of effort and stress.

Get a small whiteboard and magnets

Most stationery stores sell A4-size whiteboards. Get one, buy some magnetic strips and attach this to your fridge. Write your child’s new schedule and important school dates at least a few weeks in advance, and make sure you review them regularly.

There’s no greater embarrassment than getting the New Year schedule wrong, and collecting junior from chess on the wrong day of the week, when he or she’s actually practising athletics.

Get the routine going, already

It’s still the holidays, but everyone needs a bit of time to adapt to a new schedule after the freefall holiday period. And you do not want it to be a shock to the system on Day One. Instead, start moving bedtime and get up time earlier at both ends.

Add some routine into the days ahead of school, and declutter everyone’s schedules, or lack thereof, to accommodate this. Smooth sailing and reduced pain during the transition to a new timetable require planning and time.

