Back to school 2026 and everything SA parents should do right now

Parenting is not for sissies. But it’s also the greatest and most satisfying thing anyone could ever do.

The start of a new school year is around a fortnight away. That’s how quickly reality bites after the festive season, because it’s not only back to work.

It’s back to school, and the mall malaise that accompanies the countdown. It’s big bucks, again, but at least an education is the gift that keeps on giving for a lifetime. It just takes what feels like a lifetime to fund it all, too.

Parenting is not for sissies. But it’s also the greatest and most satisfying thing anyone could ever do. And there’s no time like the present to save yourself some heartache and wallet pain. Prepare for the new twelve-month cycle, right now.

The uniform shop queue

All parents are last-minute dot-commers, it seems. Queues at uniform stores can spill out the door and into the parking lot as school-time approaches.

Save yourself the headache and try on junior’s clothes today. What fits, what doesn’t, and what can survive a few more months or weeks before it needs replacement?

This way, it’s quick and easy to compile a list together and head off to the uniform store immediately after. The longer you wait, the longer the queue. The longer you wait, the quicker popular sizes sell out.

Buy your stationery all over

Stationery exercise is not a one-stop shop. It can rack up a spicy bill that burns more than a bucket full of Birdseye chillies. Most schools provide lists of requirements for the year well in advance, and all it takes is a bit of legwork to save some substantial cash.

The stores to check out for easy wins are The Crazy Store, whose Back To School prices are very reasonable, and PNA for the balance and niche items like art supplies. Everyone’s running specials. But choose your shopping carefully.

Also Read: Getting ready for Grade 1: What every parent should know

Organise your weeks, already

Keeping up with intramurals and extramurals, and remembering new schedules for a new year, can be daunting. There are also school concerts, sporting days, cultural events, and other activities like market days that can feel overwhelming, and it’s easy to forget things.

Magneting school newsletters to the fridge also creates a lekker mess. At PNA or Waltons, buy a small whiteboard, a roll of magnetic strips, and stick it on your fridge. Use whiteboard markers to create an accessible schedule for the whole family. It’ll cost you less than R200 to organise the school year effectively.

So much to shop, so little time left before Back to School. Picture iStock

Lunch boxes, water bottles, etc

Nutrition and hydration are the mainstays of any school day. Don’t just opt for the most accessible and cheapest options available.

Invest in a decent lunchbox and water bottle set. At Cotton On Kids, tin water bottles are one of the best investments. These bottles can take a punch. Woolworths is the go-to for lunchboxes. Small cooler bags and tough, practical lunchboxes are available at reasonable prices, along with thermal lunch tins that keep school food relatively warm until at least the first break.

Other retailers to check out for lunchboxes and water bottles include Checkers, Pick n Pay, and Toys R Us. Also, consider purchasing a few thin ice bricks from Outdoor Warehouse to keep perishable lunches fresh, such as yoghurts.

Label everything

It’s the reality of kiddom. Lunch boxes, water bottles, blazers, socks and books go missing. Buy yourself the gift that will keep on giving, and label everything. Buy a Brother label machine; it’s a bit pricey, but it lasts for years.

Alternatively, a Nimbot connects to your phone and prints labels in a variety of shapes and sizes, depending on the labels you purchase. For fabrics, invest in a simple Laundry Marker from Artline available at most stationery stores.

Now Read: 10 kids’ books that will save your sanity this festive season