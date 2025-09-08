International Literacy Day: SA celebs that have recently published children’s books

Some celebrities have published books to encourage reading among children.

In an age of podcasts and vlogs, the number of bookworms has dwindled over the years.

However, some celebrities have opted to publish children’s books for a variety of reasons, one of which is to encourage reading among children.

Today is International Literacy Day, a day declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1966, to celebrate progress in literacy at the global, regional, national and local levels.

Celebs that have published children’s books

Here are three South African celebrities who have written children’s books:

Ntombi Meso

Childhood trauma has a proven impact on how those children turn out when they reach adulthood, with the effect more often than not, a negative one.

Radio 2000 broadcaster Ntombi Meso was bullied and vilified in her childhood solely because of her dark skin tone.

However, she has used those childhood scars to carve out a kinder future for kids like her by releasing a children’s book titled I Am Lovely and Dark.

“Bullying at school and hurtful comments from family members, who’d call me ummyamane [the dark one], took a toll on my self-esteem,” Meso told The Citizen.

Meso said the idea to write the book was sparked by her reflection on her childhood and the lack of representation that she noticed.

“If I had access to books that celebrated diverse beauty and identity, it could’ve made a profound difference in how I saw myself,” shared Meso.

Salamina Mosese

Actress, producer and entrepreneur Salamina Mosese has authored three children’s books titled Disaster at Gogo’s Spaza, Cook-off at Gogo’s Spaza and the recent Neo’s Invisible Blanket.

Her books emphasise storytelling that is entertaining and deeply rooted in local culture.

“Watching my nephew and daughters face their own little fears inspired me to write this story,” Mosese explains about her latest book. “Through Neo’s story, I wanted to show children everywhere that it’s okay to feel scared, but it’s even more important to believe in your own bravery.”

Refilwe Modiselle

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle recently published a children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes, a story that encourages children to celebrate their individuality and treat others with respect and compassion.

The story is centred on Zizi, a bright, confident girl with albinism.

“I was born in Soweto, the township. I did go through the questions, obviously, but, as a child, you’re not cognisant of those things,” Modiselle told The Citizen.

“The book sort of highlights that. When you’re born into a home that doesn’t really note the differences of who you are, you don’t feel the pinch of the pain. You only recognise those things when you’re much older. Because I came from a loving home, I did not see those things,” she says.

The book was officially released on 28 June. Modiselle was approached by Lingua Franca Publishers, a publishing company with a track record in children’s literature, among other genres.

“It took me about two or three weeks straight, as in locking myself up and writing the book,” shares Modiselle.

“I could’ve chosen any angle. For me, the most important thing was like ‘oh, I’ve never seen a child with albinism in a book’.”

