Salamina Mosese pens new children’s book: Neo’s Invisible blanket

Celebrity, producer, and businesswoman Salamina Mosese has authored a new children's book for Mzansi's kids.

Salamina Mosese is a South African actress, producer, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

She is well known for her roles in TV series like Soul Buddyz, 7de Laan and Abo Mzala. Salamina also co-founded Sorele Media, a production company focused on telling African stories and promoting women in film and television.

She holds a degree in corporate communications and is passionate about creating content that connects with audiences across generations. Salamina is the author of two children’s books, Disaster at Gogo’s Spaza and Cook-off at Gogo’s Spaza.

Her books emphasise storytelling that is entertaining and deeply rooted in local culture.

Neo’s Invisible Blanket. Picture: Supplied



Pan Macmillan South Africa has announced the release of Neo’s Invisible Blanket, the latest children’s picture book by Mosese.

Following the success of her beloved Gogo’s Spaza series, Mosese returns with a heartfelt tale inspired by her nephew and daughters.

ALSO READ: Local fashion police 2025: Celebrating South African style with heritage, and umswenko

Neo’s Invisible Blanket tells the story of a young boy who struggles with fear and self-doubt. His big sister Thandi gifts him a magical invisible blanket to help him feel brave.

While it works wonders at home, the real test comes when Neo must face the challenges of a new school and a nerve-wracking swimming gala.

“Watching my nephew and daughters face their own little fears inspired me to write this story,” Mosese explains. “Through Neo’s story, I wanted to show children everywhere that it’s okay to feel scared, but it’s even more important to believe in your own bravery.”

The book is beautifully illustrated by Subi Bosa, whose playful, vibrant artwork captures both the heart and humour of the story.

A household name in entertainment, Mosese has spent more than 25 years in the industry, from starring in Soul Buddyz and 7de Laan to hosting Top Billing and producing Netflix hits like Baby Mamas. Her second children’s book, Cook-Off at Gogo’s Spaza, has even been shortlisted for the 2025 South African Book Awards.

To reach more young readers, Neo’s Invisible Blanket will be published in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sepedi and Afrikaans.