Jessica Karabo’s home transformation: Tin exterior, stunning interior

The lounge area in her one-bedroom home features modern decor and includes a beautiful L-shaped leather couch and a large TV.

From the outside, Jessica Karabo’s house looks like a simple tin structure. Picture: Screengrab

Jessica Karabo, a South African woman, has wowed her followers by revealing the stunning interior of her home, which looks like a simple tin structure from the outside.

After purchasing a plot in Tweffontein, Mpumalanga, Jessica Karabo started building her home earlier this year. She shared her journey of moving from being a renter to becoming a homeowner, motivating many with her story.

“We started from the bottom, and now we’re here. 2023 gave us the strength to start from scratch, and I’m confident that 2024 will be an amazing year for us,” she said.

We started from the bottom now we're here. 2023 gave us so much strength to start all over, I believe that 2024 will be extremely good for us. 🙏♥️💯🥂 It's not much but God came through 🙌🏻🙏 #smallbeginnings

Small space, big style

In the latest clip, she starts by giving a glimpse of the exterior before guiding her followers on a tour of her new home.

Her bedroom is stylishly designed with a white rug and matching headboard, making the most of the compact space.

Karabo’s kitchen is beautiful with sleek black cupboards and modern, top-of-the-line appliances.

Fans applaud Karabo’s success

Her followers praised her achievement and congratulated her, noting how she proved that even modest starts can lead to great successes.

Ons asked how he can like the post 1 000 times, while another commented: “This is beautiful This is better than paying rent every month. So proud of you dear”.

“This shack is more beautiful than millions of houses out there,” another one of Karabo’s followers commented.

Karabo’s video has racked up over 2.7 million views.

