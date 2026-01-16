Kyalami’s Cat Café boost mental health

The Cat Cafe in Kyalami is an experience like no other and, spending time with a small army of felines can be good for you. Here's why.

It’s a big wow. Because the Woodrock Animal Rescue Cat Café in Kyalami is not really the kind of place that you’d ever expect actually exist. But it does.

And who’d have ever thought that a space would exist where you can chill, have a cup of coffee and spend time in the company of around twenty kitty cats.

More so, who’d ever have imagined that you can walk in with a somewhat flatlined mood and leave, well, with your spirits lifted and a bit of lightness in your step.

The change in mood is exactly the point of the Cat Café. Jacqui Martheze of Woodrock Animal Rescue said that the Cat Café has been, since its genesis, a mental health space.

“People walk in carrying stress, anxiety, fear, sometimes even a fear of cats, and they walk out feeling calmer, lighter and more able to cope with their day,” she said and added that the impact of engaging with the cats has a rinse-and-repeat effect, because everyone leaves happy.

“Animals add value to us on a physical, emotional and mental level. There are so many scientific studies showing that interaction with animals can lower blood pressure and increase serotonin and oxytocin, the bonding hormone. That’s what we want people to leave with, a sense of calm and balance.”

Animal-assisted therapy research has consistently found that simple acts, such as petting an animal, can activate a relaxation response in the body, releasing serotonin and prolactin, hormones linked to mood regulation and reduced anxiety.

Jacqui Martheze with one of the feline hosts at the Cat Cafe. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Just petting an animal makes a difference

Published research supports what Martheze said. It plays out on the café’s floor cushions and couches.



The moment you step inside the environment, kitties are at play with one another, and even if you just sit down, it’s inevitable that one of the felines would take a liking to you and join you on the couch or on the floor.

There are staff around to help you, share toys to aid interactivity and to ensure that you have a jolly good time with a small army of furballs. After paying your entrance fee, Martheze said, guests can stay as long as they want to.

The Cat Café is for everyone, and visiting can be really beneficial for younger people, too.

Research suggests animals help children feel more secure and comfortable, making it easier to express emotions and engage socially.

Interaction with animals has also been linked to the development of empathy, emotional awareness, and a sense of responsibility to be gentle, particularly for children who struggle with anxiety or social interaction.

Kitty snuggles add a spring to your step. Picture: Supplied

It was this need for one-on-one emotional connection with animals, and in this case, kitties, that led to the café’s creation.

During Covid-19, Woodrock launched a Paws at Work programme, taking dogs into corporate spaces to support employees returning to work under intense pressure.

“We realised quite quickly that while the corporate programme worked, a lot of people needed individual attention,” Martheze said. “And people kept asking about cats.”

Cats, however, don’t travel well.

“You can’t move cats around like dogs,” she said. “So, we thought, what better thing to do than create a space where people come to them?”

One-on-one emotional connections

When the café opened, the cats were not selected by personality or looks.

“We approached other shelters and asked who was on their euthanasia lists,” Martheze said. “We didn’t know who we were getting. But somehow, every cat slotted in and made themselves at home. The space just works.”

It’s easy to lose yourself for a moment. Picture: Supplied

Of course, everyone who’s ever met or lived with a cat knows that these animals engage on their own terms.

“We guide people on how to interact. You can’t just walk in and grab a cat. Cats will engage when they want to, and often with the people who need it most.”

Frankie, an older rescue who spent years living abandoned in a park, had a total transformation when he moved to the Cat Café.

“He was feral and didn’t trust people. Most of the time, he keeps to himself, and that’s respected. But every now and then, he chooses someone and sits on their lap. Animals read people incredibly well.”

Martheze said cats have a healing energy.

“Cats don’t only purr when they’re happy. They purr to heal. The frequency of a cat’s purr has been shown to promote healing in their own body. So, when a cat purrs on you, they’re healing you too.”

The café is not just an in-and-out visit. Visitors pay a flat fee of R125 per adult and R110 per child, whether it’s for an hour or a day. There is Wi-Fi, a few workstations, and, said Martheze, people regularly hold meetings and work there remotely. Food is ordered from neighbouring restaurants in Kyalami Corner.

