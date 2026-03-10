Heads up, pet owners! These batches of popular pet foods are unsafe

Bobtail, Catmor, Ultra Pet, and Optiwoof are some of the brands affected.

Pet owners in South Africa have been warned that dozens of batches of dog and cat food are unsafe for consumption due to poisoning concerns.

The National Consumer Commission recently issued a formal warning regarding the recall of eight batches of dry pet food manufactured by RCL Foods. The affected brands include Bobtail, Catmor, Canine Cuisine, Optimizor, Ultra Pet, Feline Cuisine, Bonzo, and Optiwoof.

Warning

RCL Foods informed the NCC that the recall affects 115 045 bags of various sizes distributed nationally and sold through major retailers, including Checkers and Makro.

“The affected batches include various sizes of Bobtail, Catmor, Canine Cuisine, Optimizor, Ultra Pet, Feline Cuisine, Bonzo and Optiwoof,” said the commission.

Here are the affected batches (Brand – Product – Pack size – Best before date):

Bobtail – Bobtail 2in1 Adult Gravy Coated Steak Flavour – 1.5kg – 12 Sept 26

Bobtail – Bobtail 2in1 Adult Gravy Coated Steak Flavour – 6.5kg – 12 Sept 26

Bobtail – Bobtail 2in1 Puppy Milky Bones Chicken Flavour – 5.5kg – 11 Sept 26 & 12 Sept 26

Bonzo – Bonzo Steak Flavour – 7kg – 10 Aug 26 & 11 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Gravy Coated Adult – 1.5kg – 16 Sept 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Gravy Coated Adult – 5.5kg – 16 Sept 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Med-Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 1.75kg – 06 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Med-Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 6kg – 06 Aug 26 & 07 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Med-Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 10kg – 06 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Small-Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 1.75kg – 15 Sept 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Small-Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 6kg – 15 Sept 26

Catmor – Catmor 2in1 Dry Adult Chicken with Beef – 1.5kg – 17 Aug 26 & 16 Oct 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Chicken – 4kg – 14 Aug 26 & 15 Aug 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Liver – 1.75kg – 05 Aug 26 & 06 Aug 26 & 17 Aug 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Salmon – 1.75kg – 15 Sept 26 & 20 Sept 26 & 21 Sept 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Tuna – 1.75kg – 14 Aug 26 & 15 Aug 26 & 26 Aug 26 & 24 Sept 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Tuna – 4kg – 05 Aug 26 & 06 Aug 26 & 26 Aug 26 & 25 Sept 26

Feline Cuisine – Feline Cuisine Adult Salmon & Rice – 4kg – 27 Aug 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Active Adult Beef – 8kg – 21 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Complete Adult Beef – 20kg – 27 Aug 26 & 28 Aug 26 & 20 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult 2in1 Moist Meaty Chunks – 18kg – 22 Jun 26 & 23 Jun 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult Chicken & Rice – 40kg – 27 Aug 26 & 02 Sept 26 & 03 Sept 26 & 18 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult Chicken & Rice – 20kg – 12 Aug 26 & 15 Aug 26 & 02 Sept 26 & 03 Sept 26 & 17 Oct 26 & 18 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Puppy 2in1 Milky Bones – 3kg – 26 Sept 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Puppy 2in1 Milky Bones – 7kg – 21 Sept 26 & 22 Sept 26 & 23 Sept 26 & 24 Sept 26 & 26 Sept 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult 2in1 Gravy Coated – 18kg – 15 Aug 26 & 16 Aug 26 & 17 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 20kg – 11 Aug 26 & 12 Aug 26 & 14 Aug 26 & 14 Oct 26 & 15 Oct 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 40kg – 18 Sept 26 & 19 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 40kg – 19 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 8kg – 12 Aug 26 & 18 Sept 26

Ultra Pet – Premium Large Puppy Chicken – 8kg – 06 Aug 26 & 07 Aug 26

Ultra Pet – Special Diet Weight Control – 3kg – 21 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Beef & Rice – 8kg – 14 Aug 26 & 20 Sept 26 & 22 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 12kg – 13 Aug 26 & 14 Aug 26 & 19 Sept 26 & 20 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 20kg – 19 Sept 26 & 20 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Med-Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 40kg – 25 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Med-Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 8kg – 08 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 8kg – 12 Aug 26 & 13 Aug 26

Potential Salmonella contamination affects bags ranging from 1kg to 40kg.

“Salmonella is a bacteria that can pose health risks to both pets and humans through ingestion or handling of contaminated products. As a result, the presence of Salmonella in pet food is considered unsafe,” warned the commission.

Return and don’t buy

If you purchased any affected dry pet food, stop using it immediately.

Return the product to the store where you bought it for a refund or replacement.

The NCC is actively monitoring the recall to ensure full compliance and protect consumer rights.

Baby formula recall

The NCC has also warned parents that Nutricia has removed Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) from shelves due to contamination.

Major retailers Dis-Chem and Clicks Group typically sell the Nutricia products.

“Nutricia Southern Africa indicated that a raw material used in the production of the affected batches may carry traces of cereulide. Cereulide is a toxin that, at high levels of exposure, can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps,” the commission said.

Parents who own these products should contact Nutricia Southern Africa via their website at www.nutricia.co.za or their careline.

In January, Nestlé recalled several products due to concerns about potential toxin contamination. The company acted after discovering the products could cause nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

Its Synthetic Milk Adaption (SMA) infant formula and follow-on formula were not safe to be fed to babies.

