What to do this weekend? Put your pedal to the metal with Lego at the mall

If you want to get away from the telly and your kids away from their smartphones, head to the Mall of Africa for a dose of some family fun.

Now that all the government of unity negotiations are done, but maybe not dusted, South Africans will be looking forward to an entertainment-filled weekend.

Watch the Springboks take on Ireland at Loftus, get a dose of tennis with Wimbledon, UEFA Euro 2024, and the F1 British Grand Prix which will enthral petrol heads after last week’s Austrian Grand Prix, a rare occasion where Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen was not on the podium

Lego at the mall for speed freaks

Petrolheads and racing enthusiasts are in for a torque-filled treat at the upcoming Lego Racing Garage event taking place at the Shopping centre from 5 to 14 July 2024.

The toy company has taken over the centre court arena setting the stage for the ultimate car show, featuring an exhibition of epic vehicle builds.

The event will also feature a thrilling racetrack setup specially designed for younger Lego fans and racing enthusiasts.

Family time

Miroslav Říha, Country Manager for Lego’s Middle East and Africa region said igniting fans’ passion for cars and racing through Lego play experiences creates more spaces for car lovers to appreciate what they love most while expressing their creativity.

“At the same time, it also allows us to bring families together through exciting play experiences. We aim to celebrate this shared love by encouraging adults and kids alike to build and recreate these iconic cars together.”

Entrance

Visitors can look forward to exhibitions on display, including The McLaren MP4/4, a homage to racing legend Ayrton Senna which was ranked as one of the most successful F1 racing cars of all time.

Kids can also earn their racing stripes at the Built for Speed racetrack. From a thrilling race against the clock to changing tyres in the pit and a contest to build the ultimate Lego car creations.

Entrance is free for all kids, adults and exhibition visitors. The activation is open from 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Sunday from the 5th to the 14th of July.

