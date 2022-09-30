Levi’s® brings a new kinda sexy

Sponsored

celebrating your curves

They say a perfect pair of jeans can dramatically affect how you feel about your appearance, yet finding the perfect pair sometimes is a daunting experience especially for curvaceous women, who have to deal with the waist gap, limited styles, too tight at the waist and lose on the lower body or the other way round.

This is why one of the world’s largest brand names and global leader in jeans wear Levi’s has introduced the Curvy range which is specially cut for curves and has announced DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo as the face of the line.

The Citizen had the pleasure to speak to the stunning public figure about these sexy jeans.

“I resonate with what Levi’s Curvy range campaign stands for. It encourages women to celebrate and embrace their curves. It provokes a sense of confidence from women that look like me,” says the curvaceous and beautiful Phongolo who used to struggle with finding the perfect pair of jeans to fit because what was on the market was a misfit and those that embraced her body was very limited.

With a wide range to choose from, the Curvy range is available in a skinny fit and a super skinny fit, and a mid-rise waist with an improved waistband to compliment a variety of body shapes.

“I appreciate that Levi’s extended themselves to understand the curvaceous body from waist to hips to length in a way that is more reasonably filing with a widerange of options to choose from,” says Phongolo.

Not only does the Curvy range embrace your hips, bums, and curves they also lengthen your legs and hold your shape perfectly, adding to that, Levi’s has always been a trusted jean brand for years, you are assured that they will never lose their shape.

“The Curvy jeans are special not only based on design, quality, and variety but they cater to a broader market that was previously excluded,” says Phongolo.

“Representation is key especially in the fashion industry because it sets a tone of image and perspective and fashion brands have the responsibility to carry out that narrative. These jeans accommodate the waist and curves in a flattering way, comfortably so.”

With Levi’s wanting women to feel great in their jeans and celebrate their curves, Phongolo couldn’t agree more.

“It’s important not only to look but to feel good and easy in clothing, and only comfort can give that sense of confidence in whatever you’re wearing,” she says.

So, before you run off and purchase a pair of Curvy jeans, Phongolo advises women: “Try them! However, I suggest women know and understand their bodies to purchase the right jeans that fit their size and show off their body shape in a flatering way.”

For extra comfort, the Curvy range is made from 40 to 50% stretch fabric and is available online and at all Levi’s stores nationwide.

