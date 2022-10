She loves being naked. Sky-clad, as pagans would call it. And she has shaped her entire career around shedding her kit in one form or another. Miss Nude South Africa Francesca Hirst plans to don very little at next week’s Sex Expo at Time Square Casino in Menlyn, Pretoria, too. Hirst first earned the title a decade ago and reigned supreme for three years before passing on the baton, only to reclaim it a couple of years ago when she returned from a sortie overseas. Presently, Hirst runs a dance studio, a promotions and events company and manages three dance...

Miss Nude South Africa Francesca Hirst plans to don very little at next week’s Sex Expo at Time Square Casino in Menlyn, Pretoria, too.

Hirst first earned the title a decade ago and reigned supreme for three years before passing on the baton, only to reclaim it a couple of years ago when she returned from a sortie overseas.

Presently, Hirst runs a dance studio, a promotions and events company and manages three dance troupes that perform a burlesque show, a fire dance show and an exotica revue.

Each endeavour has, woven into it, a touch of sensuality. Hirst said: “Being naked should be the most natural thing in the world. It is only a perverted mind that warps and judges.

“We have been given the gift of life to appreciate, with good energy and good intentions. As long as it is done with grace and a touch of elegance.”

She added that the human body is a wonder to behold and noted that, after all, the ancient Greeks used to compete in the Olympic Games naked.

When she sheds her own kit, Francesca said she experiences a sense of freedom. She said: “There’s nothing more freeing than being able to experience nature and God’s bountiful gifts, bare-skinned, with the sun caressing our bodies.”

The Sex Expo, or Sexpo as it was previously known, is branded as an adult sexuality and wellness event and has, over the years, attracted thousands of curious and excitable South Africans.

Queues at Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban instalments in the early naughties showed that South Africans are up for kinky adventure and sexuality no longer lives and breathes in the shadows of alley adult stores.

Hirst believes that this is why events like the Sex Expo are important. She also suggested that people are conditioned to suppress their sensuality and sexuality, whether due to religious reasons or social and cultural influences.

She said: “We are taught that it is taboo and sinful to understand, explore and enjoy our bodies, to be happy and confident enough within ourselves to calm our minds and enjoy each moment we are able to connect with our partners, within our own individual boundaries.”

Hirst said that few things are as sexy as a classy, elegant or naughty bit of lingerie underneath your clothing.

Connecting with a partner at a sexy dinner out with your favourite naughty person, she said, can be a very arousing experience.

This can be especially erotic when you’re not wearing panties at all or, she suggested, taking them off during dinner and slipping the piece of sexy undies into his pocket.

It’s all about teasing the mind and senses of your lover.

Hirst’s burlesque company will be performing at the Sex Expo twice daily and engaging with visitors throughout, particularly for selfies and poster signings.

She will also be performing as Miss Nude SA each night and also hinted about a sexy, crystal champagne bath in front of the audience, as well as hosting aspects of the line-up and a collaboration with professional beatboxer Morgan Beatbox.

