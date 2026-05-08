Roses, baby’s breath and the last-minute rush: Mother’s Day flower trends for 2026

Your mother has been there your entire life. She deserves the flowers while she's still alive.

Don’t make Mother’s Day flowers a last-minute dot com situation … because moms know.

They always know. And florist Kylie Werner from ByKylie Flowers and Gifting said that she sees it quite often.

Panic buyers arrive in waves.

She said that “some rush in looking for anything pink while others suddenly spend double out of guilt after remembering Mom five minutes before lunch plans.”

Then there are the mothers standing nearby, reminding everyone that girlfriends seem to get flowers far more often than they do.

Werner said that this year roses are still ruling the Mother’s Day universe with soft pinks that share space with dramatic purples. She added that bouquets are becoming softer, fuller and more personality-driven.

Why do flowers still matter so much on Mother’s Day?

Because mothers really do want them. We often see young boys or husbands coming into the store buying flowers for their girlfriends while their mothers stand there saying, “You’ve never bought me flowers.” Some moms even joke that they’ll only get flowers at their funeral. It’s heartbreaking.

Your mother has been there your entire life. She deserves the flowers while she’s still alive. If there’s one time to spoil your mom with flowers, let it be Mother’s Day.

What flower is stealing the show this Mother’s Day?

The rose. I don’t think it necessarily has a new “main character moment” this year, because it honestly does every Mother’s Day. A rose signifies strength, beauty and elegance, and that, in essence, is what a mother is.

Roses are always popular, said Werner. Picture: Angie Lazaro

What colour palettes are dominating Mom’s Day arrangements this year?

We’re seeing the usual soft pinks and soft purples with lots of softer colours, but there’s also a contrast coming through with very deep purples and deep pinks. We are mixing all of those together. White, pink and purple are definitely the main colours for Mother’s Day this year.

If flowers had dating profiles, which one says Mother’s Day 2026, best?

Definitely the rose again. If you had to pair a mother with a flower, it would be a rose because it symbolises strength, beauty and elegance.

Have you noticed any quirky bouquet trends?

Traditionally, gypsophilia or baby’s breath was used as a filler flower inside mixed bouquets. That has completely changed. Instead of putting it between the flowers, people are using it to create a full ring around an entire bouquet of roses. You end up with this cloud-like border of baby’s breath around the bouquet, and it has become very trendy.

What’s your go-to arrangement guaranteed to make mums emotional?

A mixed bouquet. Moms aren’t generally 19-year-olds with one very specific style. They appreciate variety more, and they know flowers. I always make mixed bouquets with different kinds of flowers in them. Hopefully, there’s at least one flower in there that really speaks to her. We still stick mainly to pinks for Mother’s Day, though.

Is there a flower you think deserves more attention?

The carnation. When I first became a florist, I also had the “ick” about carnations because they were known as funeral flowers. Over time, they became more expensive, and once something becomes a luxury, people start looking at it differently.

Now we see carnations used beautifully in bridal work and modern arrangements. They’re strong flowers, they come in many colours, and they last well, but people still associate them with funeral arrangements.

What’s the most unexpected Mother’s Day request you’ve received?

This year, someone bought and added a bottle of tequila to three roses and chocolates. We expect flower orders because we’re florists, so that one definitely stood out when a client added in their cool personalisation. We absolutely ran with it, though.

If you built a bouquet purely around fragrance?

Tuberose without question. Roses are known for smelling beautiful, although garden roses tend to be more fragrant than cut roses from farms. Tuberose has this incredible scent, though. It’s actually used in many perfumes. It’s long and slender, almost like a stock flower, but the fragrance is stunning.

How do you survive the “I forgot Mother’s Day” crowd?

We plan for them in advance because we know they’re coming. We make bulk smaller mixed bouquets ahead of time so people can quickly grab something instead of ordering bespoke arrangements at the last minute.

Usually, these shoppers aren’t looking for elaborate purchases, although sometimes guilt kicks in and suddenly they spend more than expected. Generally, it’s smaller, ready-made bouquets that save the day.