Mother’s Day 2026: Events, experiences and dining specials worth booking now

From baking masterclasses and beauty workshops to decadent lunches and high teas, here's your guide to celebrating Mother's Day 2026 in SA.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, 11 May 2026, and whether you’re planning a creative outing, an elegant afternoon tea, or a long, indulgent lunch, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate. Here are some of The Citizen’s top picks across Gauteng, with a few week-long picks thrown in.

Events and experiences

For something a little different this year, consider pairing quality time with a hands-on activity. Samsung DQX at Design Quarter in Sandton is hosting A Morning Made for Mom on Saturday, 9 May, from 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

The curated morning includes a live culinary experience with cookbook author Neo Nontso, a beauty masterclass by Catrice Cosmetics, and a bouquet-making session – all for R250 per person, or R450 for two. It’s a genuinely thoughtful way to spend the morning before the big day.

Book on: Quicket

If you’re looking for something more intimate and refined, Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa in Morningside is hosting Celebrating Mamas on Wednesday, 13 May.

The afternoon with baking expert Janet Kohler of Thyme2 Travel includes a glass of Graham Beck Cap Classique on arrival, a full afternoon tea, and a live demonstration of how to make a chocolate torte and angel food cake – all for R850 per person, which includes a gorgeous Ardmore tea towel to take home.

Book on: Quicket

Those who’d rather stretch the celebration beyond the weekend can head to the Leaping Frog Lipstick Workshop at Beira Alta on 30 May, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For R380 per person, you’ll get a hands-on lipstick-making session, a welcome drink, snacks, a branded picnic blanket, and a goodie bag. Spaces are limited on all three events, so book early.



Book on: Quicket

For something creative in Centurion, UpsideDown Eatery in Rooihuiskraal is running a Polymer Earring Making Class on 16 May from 10 am to 1 pm.

At R380 per person, it includes all materials, a welcome drink, and a picnic box, and best of all, no experience is needed. Bookings can be made via their website at upsidedown.co.za or Instagram.

Where to Eat

Gauteng restaurants are pulling out all the stops this Mother’s Day. A few highlights from across the province:

AURUM Restaurant, Sandton – R1 150 per person for a relaxed family-style lunch with a welcome drink, live entertainment, and a gift for Mom (12 pm – 4 pm).

Kora, Sandton – R1 000 per person for a 5-course menu with live entertainment. No under-13s.

Roar Bistro & Bar, Sandton – R590 per person (children half price) for a high tea with live music and welcome bubbles (11 am – 3 pm).

The Forum Hyde Park – R890 per person for a 4-course New York-inspired brunch with a complimentary glass of Cap Classique on arrival (11 am – 2 pm).

The Salt Road, Houghton – R695 per person for a Mother’s Day High Tea (12:30 pm -3:30 pm).

Brunos, Centurion – R500 per person for an Italian-inspired “La Dolce Mamma” brunch with a mimosa and beverage station (12:30 pm – 4 pm).

The Cradle Restaurant, Lanseria – R795 per person for a set menu featuring venison carpaccio, lamb, duck, and raspberry cheesecake in a scenic bush setting (12 pm – 5pm).

While the following three picks have not advertised any packaged specials for Mother’s Day, they’re worth the drive.

La Parada, Newmarket Lifestyle Centre, Alberton is a highly rated Spanish-inspired restaurant known for generous portions, a warm atmosphere, and exceptional floor staff. Open from 10:30 on Sundays, it’s a lively spot for the whole family.

A Churrasqueira, Newmarket Park, Alberton is a beloved Portuguese grill house with a strong local following. Famous for prawns, trinchado, and wood-fired chicken, it has a large play area for kids and plenty of outdoor seating, making it a fantastic casual option for a family celebration lunch. Open Sundays until 5pm.

Fahrenheit Seafood & Grill, Alberton rounds out the south Joburg picks as a reliable, family-focused venue with an indoor play area, solid seafood and grill options, and a track record of going the extra mile for special occasions. It is open until 20:00 on Sundays.

All bookings can be made via dineplan

If you’re further afield, The Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga offers both a high tea at R790 per person and a 3-course Ocean Terrace lunch at R1 600 per person – one of the more luxurious options in the country.

For those in the Western Cape, there is Tobago’s at Radisson Collection, which offers waterfront views and a 3-course buffet with chardonnay for R750pp.

The Azure at Twelve Apostles offers arguably the most scenic option in Cape Town for their ocean-view buffet from R725pp.

Pigalle, Green Point, is the most lavish option of this bunch with a 5-course dinner, live music and gifts for R950pp. Pigalle is typically closed on Sundays, so while their Mother’s Day 5-course special is confirmed via Dineplan, it’s worth calling ahead or booking directly through Dineplan to confirm seating arrangements for 11 May.

Act fast; tables for Mother’s Day fill up quickly.