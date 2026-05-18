From foraging to functional foods: A look at the trends driving Africa’s biggest wellness event

The Good Life Show returns to Cape Town this May. Take a look at the wellness trends fuelling this year's programme.

Cape Town is set to become the epicentre of conscious living this month as the Good Life Show returns for its sixth edition. Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 29 to 31 May 2026, the three-day showcase brings together thousands of wellness enthusiasts, foodies, industry buyers and conscious consumers from across South Africa, the continent and as far afield as Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Billed as the only event of its kind on the continent, the Good Life Show is a curated marketplace and experiential platform for the booming wellness industry.

This year’s edition features more than 250 exhibitors, sponsors and strategic partners showcasing everything from sophisticated plant-based foods and functional beverages to organic produce, clean-beauty products and eco-friendly lifestyle goods.

For Heidi Warricker, chief events officer at Live Events, it represents far more than a consumer expo.

“The Good Life Show serves as a vital platform for businesses in the booming wellness market, connecting them with conscious consumers, influential buyers and investors. It also gives visitors the opportunity to see first-hand how Africa’s wellness producers are revolutionising the good-living space,” she said.

The City of Cape Town has thrown its weight behind the event. James Vos, the city’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, said: “Cape Town prides itself on its delicious and diverse culinary scene that celebrates our communities and the many cultures that call this home. Food and lifestyle are also one of the biggest markets within our travel industry and a major driver of jobs and investment.”

After Cape Town, the show moves to Johannesburg, where it will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre for the first time later in the year.

The wellness trends driving this year’s programme

This year’s show reflects several key shifts in the global and African wellness landscape. The industry is seeing things like the mainstreaming of farm-to-table and zero-waste cooking philosophies, as well as the rise of functional foods, sustainable foraging and conscious mixology.

Dr Golden Mahove, founder and CEO of pan-African economic advisory consultancy Ndarama Works, a new strategic partner for this year’s show, described a fundamental evolution in how wellness is understood and consumed.

“What we are witnessing is the emergence of an integrated wellness economy that spans agriculture, gastronomy, hospitality, health products and cultural experiences. Wellness is no longer a niche lifestyle trend but a significant economic and cultural force across Africa,” said Dr Mahove.



Based on the themes emerging at this year’s show, these are five key wellness trends gaining momentum in 2026:

1. Holistic wellness is replacing ‘all-or-nothing’ health trends

2. Functional foods and beverages are booming

3. Plant-forward eating has become mainstream

4. Clean beauty and conscious living are reshaping consumer choices

5. Convenience-driven wellness is becoming essential

From foraging to functional beverages

One of the standout activations this year is the Wild & Stirred Bar, where guests are taken on a guided urban foraging journey to explore indigenous South African botanicals before crafting a bespoke cocktail with a professional mixologist.

Complementing this, the “Learning with Liquids” Masterclasses offer hands-on sessions led by top culinary and drinks talent, exploring wellness-conscious serves with real technical depth.

Roxanne Read, known as the “Mixology Maven”, will headline the beverage programming, teaching visitors how to fuse raw aromatics and sustainable ingredients into conscious cocktails.

A star-studded theatre of taste

The show’s flagship attraction, the Theatre of Taste culinary arena, promises a collection of local and international talent united by a shared commitment to sustainability, provenance and health-conscious cooking.

Headlining is Nigerian food-content creator Tolani Tayo-Osikoya (popularly known as Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover) who counts 7.8 million social media followers. She is celebrated for her minimally processed ingredients and home-style cooking rooted in Africa’s culinary traditions of resilience and zero-waste food systems.

Joining her is Jenny Morris, affectionately known as “The Giggling Gourmet” and the first South African to host her own show on the Food Network. A champion of the “Better-for-You” lifestyle, Morris brings her trademark storytelling and passion for flavour to the wellness conversation.

@good.life.show The A-Beauty Revolution is HERE! 🌍💄 The world is looking for cleaner, ethical, and more powerful beauty—and Africa has the answers. Check the video for a glimpse of some of the products from our event last year! 🎥 From innovative botanical serums to luxury hair care, the spotlight is on our continent’s incredible resources. We’re inviting Natural & Organic beauty brands to join us in 2026. Meet regional and international buyers hunting for: ✨ Shea Butter & Baobab (Deep nourishment) ✨ Marula & Kalahari Melon (Antioxidant powerhouses) ✨ Rooibos & Moringa (Nature’s detox) Don’t just follow the trend—lead the US$570B organic market. 🔗 Exhibit with us: goodlifeshowafrica.com #GoodLifeShow #CleanBeauty #AfricanBeauty #OrganicSkincare #SustainableLiving ♬ Natural Products – Danail Draganov

The programme also spotlights some of South Africa’s most respected culinary voices, including Chris Erasmus, a pioneer of the country’s farm-to-table movement; Chef Constantijn Handiek, a nomadic garden-to-plate advocate focused on heritage cuisine; and Gregory Henderson, an award-winning chef, forager and sustainability advocate.

Roushanna Gray, founder of Veld and Sea, brings her expertise in seasonal foraging – transforming wild botanicals and seaweeds into sustainable culinary experiences – while chef Kevin Grobler champions a root-to-leaf, nose-to-tail philosophy that prioritises whole ingredients and minimal waste.

Further star power comes from MasterChef SA judge Peter Goffe-Wood, Mount Nelson executive chef Luke Barry, and Taj Cape Town executive chef Somnathsingh Rakesh, among others.

In the world of chocolate and pastry, Philippe Lelard (known as the “Chocolatier Farmer”) will highlight ethical bean-to-bar practices and the use of indigenous botanicals like fynbos in confectionery, while pastry virtuoso Kyle Hickmore and executive pastry chef Ilhame Guerrah round out a formidable sweet-arts cohort.

Beyond the plate

The Good Life Show’s reach extends well beyond food. Its exhibitor marketplace includes the latest in clean beauty, eco-friendly home goods, sustainability-focused apparel, and next-generation wellness innovation. This reflects a growing consumer demand for products that are as ethical as they are effective.

“The show provides an important platform to connect purpose-driven brands with consumers who care deeply about the impact of what they buy and how it is produced,” said Daniel Kotze, general manager at Ecocert South Africa. The brand is one of the show’s key certification partners.

“This partnership allows us to support businesses and consumers alike in making choices that contribute to a more resilient, ethical and environmentally responsible food and lifestyle system in Africa.”

The Good Life Show kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 29 to 31 May 2026.