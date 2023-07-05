Three reasons why spa nights are the new ultimate date night luxury

By Xanet Scheepers

Spa treatments are nothing new, and have existed since the classical times when taking baths with water was a popular treatment for illness.

In today’s modern times, spa treatments have evolved to treat a different type of ‘illness’ if you will – reviving a stressed and tired body.

There are numerous benefits and reasons to visit your favourite spa regularly, including helping you to de-stress, making your skin more radiant, helping you to sleep better and to feel happier.

But alas, with today’s difficult economic climate, a regular spa visit might not be in everyone’s grasp, which is why an evening at the spa is the perfect date night idea.

The Citizen recently had the opportunity to spend a relaxing evening at Mowana Spa, situated at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways.

Location, location

It’s difficult to drive out to a venue in Muldersdrift or the Cradle of Humankind on a week day evening with time constraints and traffic, which is why we love the fact that Mowana Spa is located in Johannesburg.

With William Nicol drive a stone’s throw away from the hotel, you’d think that the sound of taxi horns blasting and tyres screeching is the ‘white noise’ you’ll be stuck with to relax, but despite the spa’s proximity to the busy road, one wouldn’t even know that you are in one of the busiest parts of Johannesburg with the tranquil gardens and soft lighting helping you to relax and settle in.

Ambiance

Friendly women in traditional garb singing and dancing is the first thing you’ll notice when you step out of your car at Mowana Spa.

The women serenade you while the friendly Spa staff serve welcome drinks and show you to your Spa locker to get comfortable for the evening.

Close your eyes and imagine sitting in a fluffy gown at an intimate table for two with your partner, sipping on a glass of bubbly with the soft light of the gas heater lighting up the spark between the two of you.

The treatment rooms are comfortably warmed by heaters during the winter months, and with the relaxing sounds of running water filtering through the canvas walls, and your therapists’ hands rhythmically massaging the stress from your back and shoulders, feet and legs, you’ll find yourself in a dreamlike state in no time at all.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

Delicious food

Of course, one can’t survive on love, bubbly and relaxation alone. You’ll need some sustenance for the after-spa date night activities.

While the menu options for dinner do change according to season, we strongly recommend the pan-fried beef medallions served with potato croquettes and spaghetti vegetables. The rich red wine port sauce that accompanies the beef medallions are to die for.

However, if beef is not for you, there are four other options on the menu to choose from, including a vegetarian option.

We ended off our delicious meal with chocolate lava cake, a delicious must-have treat served with crème anglaise and a rich berry coulis, before you go to your last treatment for the evening.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

No one will blame you should you fall asleep during your final treatment – after all, when your stomach is full, your eyes want to close, and when you are in a relaxed state, being massaged, even more so.

Night spa treatments available

At Mowana Spa you can choose from two packages when you book:

The African Skies Night Spa Pamper Journey includes three treatments as well as canapes on arrival, a main course of your choice and a dessert.

The Time Out Night Spa Pamper journey includes two treatments as well as canapes on arrival, a main course and dessert.

