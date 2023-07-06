Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After? Third season is coming back on Mzansi Magic

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Viewers must brace themselves for an exciting and emotional ride filled with love, drama, tears and intense confrontations as the beloved reality show Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After? returns for its eagerly awaited third season.

Viewers can catch all the action on Mzansi Magic, starting on 8 July 2023, at 8pm.

Season highlights and surprising developments

The show has grabbed viewers’ attention by exploring the world of polygamy, where married men have multiple wives. It shows the difficulties they face in balancing their relationships.

In this exciting season, viewers can catch up with the couples who intrigued audiences in the previous season. Viewers also learn more about their lives, relationships, and the aftermath of their shocking revelations.

DStv Compact subscribers will see the twists and turns that have happened since the last time.

This includes a journey to have children, the discovery of a love child, and lingering questions about who the fathers of certain children are. It’s bound to keep viewers engaged and curious about what will happen next.

Local content

According to Shirley Adonisi, the director of local entertainment channels at DStv, the reality series has proven to be a valuable addition to the collection of local content.

“The reality series has been a great asset to our overall local content, and Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After has been among our top-performing programmes on linear and Catch Up viewing since it first came to our screens.

“We are thrilled to continue sharing the journeys of these compelling couples with our viewers,” said Shirley.

Meet the cast

This season will bring back the beloved couples from the previous season, reintroducing them to the audience.

1. Dulas Magubane

Dulas is married to Shiela Dlamini, and he asked for Zinhle Mlotshwa’s hand in marriage as his second wife.

Although this decision deeply hurt Shiela, she eventually agreed to her husband marrying someone else.

In this season, Dulas, torn between MaShozi and MaMhlongo, has now become a father with a new partner.

He finds himself spending most of his time in Johannesburg and faces the challenge of convincing MaMhlongo to become his first wife. With doubts lingering, will he fulfil his promises?

2. Qondanisa Sibisi

In the second season of Mnakwethu Happily Ever After, Qondanisa introduced his third wife, MaZwide, to his first wife, MaChunu, and his second wife, KaMazibuko.

However, KaMazibuko expressed her disapproval and does not want Qondanisa to have a third wife.

In this season, Qondanisa faces a rocky road as secrets and suspicions threaten this throuple.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Samantha’s child’s paternity, Qondanisa steps up as a father figure to keep his family together.

3. Lawrence Mphahlele

Lawrence Mphahlele uses polygamy as a way to avoid his relationship problems with his wives Thulani and Caroline.

In this season, Lawrence continues to add women to his life.

Despite not completing the lobola for Thulani, he prepares to welcome a third wife.

Will Lawrence find solace in polygamy or face the consequences of his actions?

4. Celimpilo Khanyile

Celimpilo faces challenges with his fertility alongside his wife as they struggle to conceive.

In this season, MaMzobe, despite her reservations reluctantly accepts polygamy as the only solution.

Will their desire for children be the catalyst for their relationship’s survival?

