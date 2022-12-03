Five must-visit Christmas markets in Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

Prepare for Christmas by visiting Christmas markets near you in the Johannesburg area and which caters for all, from the early shopper to the late shoppers.

Five must visit Christmas markets in Joburg

Casalinga Christmas Wonderland

For a day filled with festive fun, food, wine, champagne and plenty of Christmas shopping with family and friends.

Date: 4 December:

Time: 10am to 5pm

Where: Casalinga restaurant, Muldersdrift

For more information click here.

Kyalami Christmas market

This two-day market offers visitors the best in crafters, makers, food stalls, live entertainment and so much more.

Shop till you drop with over 50 stalls available at the fair, which is hosted by popping.co.za.

There will be activities for the kids to have some fun with, numerous food trucks and fun festive craft activities.

When: 3 December to 4 December

Time: 9am to 3pm

Cost: Entrance free for all

Where: Kyalami Shopping Centre, corner of R55 and Main Rd, Witpoort (Beaulieu), Midrand.

Click here for more information.

Field Christmas Martket

Expect good food, plenty of gift ideas, drinks and live music. Children are welcome as well.

When: Every Saturday until 10 December 2022

Time: 9am to 3pm

Where: Field & Study Park, 11 Louise avenue, Parkmore, Johannesburg

Cost: Entrance is free for all

For more information, click here

Cullinan Christmas Market

Centred in a little town, Cullinan is known for its charming restaurants and street cafés. They are joining the festive spirits with market days that have various stalls selling homemade gifts, arts and crafts as well as lovely Christmas goodies.

This market will be ideal for last minute shoppers. It is also pet friendly.

When: 16 December to 18 December

Time: 12pm to 8pm

Where: Cullinan Boere Mark, Oak Avenue, Cullinan

Cost: Entrance free

For more information click here

Fourways Christmas Market

This is not located near the popular Fourways Farmers market for Joburgers that happens every Saturday, however, it’s still a beautiful venue.

The Chartwell Christmas Market promises many stalls with homemade goodies and delicious food.

There will be children’s entertainment, and live music with their restaurant, Vineyards Beer Garden & Pizzeria also taking lunch bookings.

When: 11 December

Time: 9am to 5pm

Where: 1 Hood Rd (Cnr. Watercombe), Chartwell West, Farmall AH, Chartwell Castle

For more information click here

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele