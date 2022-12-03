Five must-visit Christmas markets in Gauteng

Prepare for Christmas by visiting Christmas markets near you in the Johannesburg area and which caters for all, from the early shopper to the late shoppers.
Five must visit Christmas markets in Joburg
Casalinga Christmas Wonderland
For a day filled with festive fun, food, wine, champagne and plenty of Christmas shopping with family and friends.
Date: 4 December:
Time: 10am to 5pm
Where: Casalinga restaurant, Muldersdrift
Kyalami Christmas market
This two-day market offers visitors the best in crafters, makers, food stalls, live entertainment and so much more.
Shop till you drop with over 50 stalls available at the fair, which is hosted by popping.co.za.
There will be activities for the kids to have some fun with, numerous food trucks and fun festive craft activities.
When: 3 December to 4 December
Time: 9am to 3pm
Cost: Entrance free for all
Where: Kyalami Shopping Centre, corner of R55 and Main Rd, Witpoort (Beaulieu), Midrand.
Field Christmas Martket
Expect good food, plenty of gift ideas, drinks and live music. Children are welcome as well.
When: Every Saturday until 10 December 2022
Time: 9am to 3pm
Where: Field & Study Park, 11 Louise avenue, Parkmore, Johannesburg
Cost: Entrance is free for all
Cullinan Christmas Market
Centred in a little town, Cullinan is known for its charming restaurants and street cafés. They are joining the festive spirits with market days that have various stalls selling homemade gifts, arts and crafts as well as lovely Christmas goodies.
This market will be ideal for last minute shoppers. It is also pet friendly.
When: 16 December to 18 December
Time: 12pm to 8pm
Where: Cullinan Boere Mark, Oak Avenue, Cullinan
Cost: Entrance free
Fourways Christmas Market
This is not located near the popular Fourways Farmers market for Joburgers that happens every Saturday, however, it’s still a beautiful venue.
The Chartwell Christmas Market promises many stalls with homemade goodies and delicious food.
There will be children’s entertainment, and live music with their restaurant, Vineyards Beer Garden & Pizzeria also taking lunch bookings.
When: 11 December
Time: 9am to 5pm
Where: 1 Hood Rd (Cnr. Watercombe), Chartwell West, Farmall AH, Chartwell Castle
Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele