Arts Council’s dissolution announcement sparks confusion: Here’s what it means for the sector

The National Arts Council's Instagram post announcing the dissolution of its council sent artists and arts lovers into a panic on Tuesday.

The National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) found itself doing damage control on Tuesday after a social media post announcing the dissolution of its council sparked widespread confusion among artists, practitioners, and members of the public, many of whom believed the organisation itself was being shut down.

The post, shared on the NAC’s official Instagram account (@nacsouthafrica), included a media statement acknowledging that Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie had exercised his authority under Section 5(5) of the National Arts Council Act, 1997, to dissolve the board with immediate effect.

The statement noted that the NAC “respects and acknowledges the honourable minister’s decision and remains committed to ensuring operational stability and continuity in support of South Africa’s arts and culture sector during this transitional period.”

However, the post’s wording and what it omitted left many followers more confused than informed.

‘Poorly worded’ post sparks confusion

Instagram user @okbaddiek was among the first to flag the issue in the comments section, writing: “This is poorly worded. It reads as though the NAC as an organisation is dissolving when it’s the council of the NAC (a governing body) that is ending. Also, would do to explain the labour and financial disputes that informed this decision, and [a] new council is supposed to be installed. Causing an unneeded panic.”

The comment, which garnered 74 likes, appeared to capture a sentiment shared by many.

User @feminist_rogue echoed the confusion, writing: “Wait! What on earth does this even mean? The NAC Council (is there such a thing?) or the actual NAC itself? How does that work? How is it possible? This is all very disconcerting.”

Commenters who had more context stepped in to clarify. @kgossss explained: “It’s not that bad, guys – they’re dissolving the council, not the NAC. They have started the process of appointing a new council. Basically, all because people wanted bonuses the minister didn’t believe they deserved, and so there was a stalemate, which he just ended by firing everyone on the council.”

@yolisalets added simply: “DSAC will appoint a new council, not dissolve the NAC in its entirety.”

What actually happened

According to a report by TimesLIVE, McKenzie dissolved the NAC board with immediate effect, with the department citing a prolonged labour dispute regarding performance bonuses for the three financial years between 2019 and 2022. The ongoing standoff has led to a protected strike, causing significant financial stress for the affected employees.

On 22 April 2026, McKenzie addressed a formal letter to the chairperson of the council requesting the urgent convening of a special council meeting to approve a once-off, full and final settlement of the dispute, setting out a detailed governance framework for doing so. Despite this directive, MDNtv reports that no settlement was concluded, and the council failed to act with the urgency the situation demanded.

Media Statement

26 May 2026



Minister McKenzie dissolves the Council of the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) with immediate effect.



Read full Statement: https://t.co/kE0h2NeBLh#InspiringANationOfWinners #DSACAgency #GovZAUpdates pic.twitter.com/6WY5nS560f — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) May 26, 2026

The minister did not mince his words.

“The National Arts Council exists to serve the arts sector and the people of South Africa. It cannot fulfil that mandate while its governance is consumed by a dispute of this nature,” McKenzie said.

Beyond the labour issue, McKenzie cited financial incompetence, institutional governance failures, and “credible information raising concerns regarding certain procurement decisions.” These included allegations of spending R1 million on iPhone 17s for provincial council members, at a time when the NAC was citing financial constraints.

allAfrica reports that council chairperson Eugene Botha confirmed that he and the rest of the council had stepped down as of Tuesday, saying: “I respect the Minister’s decision and I do not intend to contest it.”

What happens next

Crucially, the dissolution applies to the governing board and not to the organisation itself as a functioning institution.

The council’s statement confirmed that “the acting chief executive officer, together with executive management, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the organisation and work closely with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of the NAC’s programmes and services.”

McKenzie said the process to appoint a new council will begin immediately and be prioritised to minimise disruption, stating: “The appointment of a new Council will proceed without delay and in strict accordance with the law. My priority is to ensure that the NAC has stable, capable governance in place as soon as possible, and that its work in support of South Africa’s artists and arts organisations continues without interruption.”