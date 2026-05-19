McKenzie calls for probe into alleged unauthorised use of SA Coat of Arms

McKenzie has also requested the State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry to issue an appropriate compliance notice.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has requested a formal investigation into the alleged unauthorised use of the Coat of Arms by the Somali Association of South Africa (Sasa)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said it had noted what appears to be the Coat of Arms, or a reproduction thereof, being incorporated into the association’s logo and branding materials.

The Somali Association of South Africa is a non-profit organisation started to “improve integration between South Africans and people who are migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers”.

It also aims to liaise with the South African government and civil society organisations to help the Somali community in South Africa.

Probe

McKenzie said he wants the matter probed.

“I wish to confirm that I have today formally referred this matter to Thembinkosi Mabaso, State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry, with instructions to conduct a formal investigation into whether the logo and branding materials of the Somali Association of South Africa constitute a contravention of the Heraldry Act.”

McKenzie has also requested that the State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry issue an appropriate compliance notice requiring the immediate cessation of any unauthorised use, should a contravention be found, and to apply the full range of sanctions available under the Act if the association fails to comply.

“The integrity of South Africa’s national symbols is non-negotiable. The Coat of Arms is not a decorative element available for adoption by any organisation that finds it convenient. It belongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with the dignity and legal respect it commands.

“My department will act decisively wherever the law has been contravened, and this matter will be dealt with as a precedent for how such contraventions are handled going forward,” McKenzie said.

Findings

The Bureau of Heraldry has been requested to report its findings to my office within ten working days.

The Citizen has contacted Sasa for comment. This will be included into the story once received.

The Department said it will provide a further update once the Bureau of Heraldry has completed its assessment.

“The South African Coat of Arms is one of our country’s most sacred national symbols. It embodies the sovereignty, heritage, and constitutional values of our democracy. Its use is strictly governed by the Heraldry Act 18 of 1962, which prohibits any person from using, manufacturing, or reproducing a state heraldic representation without the written authority of the State Herald.”

According to the department, the protection applies to all persons and all organisations, without exception.