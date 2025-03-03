National Gardens Week: Free access to all national botanical gardens and zoos across SA

National Gardens Week is from 10 to 16 March. The SA National Biodiversity Institute is giving free access to all national botanical gardens and zoos

The Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens is one of the many national gardens that will be freely open to the public during the National Gardens Week. Picture: Supplied

Belgian US author May Sarton once described a garden as an instrument of grace because it forces one to slow down during life’s paces.

“Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow circles of nature, is a help,” said Sarton.

To celebrate National Gardens Week (10-16 March) the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) gives free access to all national botanical and zoos throughout the second week of March.

“Whether you’re walking through one of our gardens or participating in one of the many activities, National Gardens Week is a chance to grow your joy and embrace the healing power of nature,” said director of marketing communications and commercialisation at SANBI, Nontsikelelo Mpulo.

Mpulo confirmed to The Citizen that people can only visit national botanical gardens, not parks. “There is no limit on the number of people who can come in during that week,” she said.

“No documentation required. They will just need to be counted.”

Enjoy South Africa’s gardens

Themed Grow Your Joy, National Gardens Week reminds the public that spending time outdoors is not just about admiring beautiful scenery; it’s about embracing mindfulness, finding moments of peace, and enjoying the benefits of gentle movement and community connection.

According to SANBI CEO Shonisani Munzhedzi, the National Zoological Garden in Pretoria and the Mokopane Biodiversity Centre in Limpopo play a crucial role in conservation, offering visitors a chance to learn about South Africa’s incredible animal diversity.

“Currently, 15% of the species housed at the zoo are classified as threatened due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict,” averred Munzhedzi.

“These spaces not only protect endangered species but also serve as living classrooms where visitors can understand the importance of conservation and the delicate balance of biodiversity.”

With more than 95 000 unique species, South Africa’s gardens are vital in preserving this incredible natural heritage.

Visitors can look forward to a range of activities, including daily garden tours, plant sales, park runs, and yoga sessions.

From Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden to Johannesburg’s Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, every SANBI garden offers a unique way to experience nature.

Each location provides an opportunity to explore the rich diversity of South Africa’s landscapes and indigenous plants, making National Gardens Week a nationwide celebration of biodiversity.

