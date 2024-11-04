Stripping down to the basics: How naturism embraces simplicity and freedom

The ethos is straightforward: by dropping clothes, you shed expectations, reconnect with nature, and embrace equality.

Naturism has always been about more than simply running around in your birthday suit. This lifestyle, which promotes non-sexual social nudity, has always stood for simplicity, wellness, and an escape from the daily grind.

Far from being a provocative act, naturism instead wants to dissolve social constructs that clothes create, creating an experience of physical and emotional liberation.

The ethos is straightforward: by dropping clothes, you shed expectations, reconnect with nature, and embrace equality.

However, as The Economist recently reported, the naturist movement in Europe, always a stronghold of liberated thinking, seems to be experiencing a decline.

Across countries like Denmark, Germany, and France nudist associations reported a marked drop in membership, with once-popular naturist spaces now largely empty.

Dwindling numbers

In Germany, the Free Body Culture Association (DFK) noted that this decline is most significant among younger generations.

United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian reported that younger people are shying away from public nudity due to concerns about digital surveillance and the constant pressures of social media.

Many, the paper said, feel uncomfortable with the idea of being photographed without consent or fear falling short of the Instagram-perfected body standards that are flaunted in today’s media. Naturism may face an era of greater self-consciousness.

Curiously coyness about nudity is contradictory to the free the nipple movement, and fashion that dares show near-nudity.

The notion of modesty has been turned on its head. It’s okay to don sheer clobber, it’s okay for garments to be near transparent. But to shed everything, now that seems to be another matter altogether.

This isn’t the first time naturism has faced the threat of decline.

The movement emerged in early 20th-century Germany, initially gaining popularity as an antidote to the stresses and isolation of urban, industrialised life. Freikörperkultur (FKK), or Free Body Culture, promoted health, community, and harmony with nature at the time.

In former East Germany nudism became a subtle form of rebellion against the state’s tight grip on individual freedoms. By 1951, the International Naturist Federation (INF) had been established, uniting naturist groups worldwide and solidifying naturism as a lifestyle, not just a pastime.

Hyper-sexuality’s negative impact

Since then, the naturist movement’s popularity has peaked and troughed, shaped by the social pressures of each era. In 1971, Time magazine reported on what seemed like the beginning of the end for nudism in America.

Prominent nudist Mel Hocker watched as his Oakdale Guest Ranch, a once-thriving nudist club in California, saw membership drop from 300 couples to just 60.

It was happening all over the States. At the time, Hocker attributed this rapid decline to the very cultural wave that many had expected would boost naturism’s profile: the sexual revolution.

“They’re making nudism in America passé,” Hocker said in Time Magazine at the time.

Topless-bottomless bars, pornography films and adult magazines were also noted as influences that overshadowed naturism’s non-sexual ethos.

The public perception of nudism, he argued, had been reshaped by the era’s more explicit outlets, leaving naturist ideals behind.

Now Read: Doing Niksen; the art of nothingness

But, as naturism died, it came alive again. During the Cold War, it appealed to a new generation that sought authenticity. In many ways, history is repeating itself today. Hyper-sexualisation is on a spin cycle, but this time it’s on social media.

Naked tourism growing in SA

But all is not lost for those wanting an all-over tan or to be one with nature. According to a South African naturism tour operator, people are exploring their naked selves elsewhere in the world. He said that travellers to South Africa and other new markets like South America are growing despite the apparent slow-down in Europe.

Belgian couple Nick and Lins De Corte are leading this recycling. They left behind their corporate careers in 2017 to travel the world as naturists.

Through their blog, Naked Wanderings, the De Cortes spread the gospel of nude and encouraged people to explore naturism’s true essence.

“We had everything society told us we needed. We had careers, company cars, and retirement funds,” they wrote. “But something was missing.”

“Naturism isn’t just about taking off your clothes,” they noted. “It’s about peeling away the layers of societal expectations and reconnecting with yourself and the world around you.” For them, the naturist lifestyle is centred around body positivity. Now the couple travels the world documenting their naked adventures.

Benefits of being naked

The couple also listed the wellness benefits they believe are directly attributable to shedding your kit.

Improved vitamin D levels

“Naturism allows your body to absorb more sunlight, which increases Vitamin D levels,” the De Cortes wrote. Vitamin D supports mood, strengthens the immune system, and is essential for bone health. “We’ve noticed naturists tend to have a certain glow, which we believe comes from sunlight exposure.

Better skin health

Fresh air and sunlight can benefit skin conditions. “We’ve seen people with conditions like eczema and acne experience improvement by spending time outdoors without clothes,” the De Cortes explained. “Nature’s healing power is real.”

Enhanced blood circulation

Without restrictive clothing, blood can circulate freely. “By removing tight clothing, naturism promotes better circulation, leading to improved cardiovascular health and reduced swelling,” they wrote.

Stronger immune system

The combination of sunlight, fresh air, and outdoor activities associated with naturism strengthens the immune system. “Naturism encourages an active lifestyle, which boosts immunity,” they observed.

Better sleep

Exposure to natural light helps regulate sleep cycles, improving overall sleep quality. “Naturists often report better sleep, likely because they spend so much time outdoors,” the De Cortes explained.

Stress relief

One of naturism’s most powerful benefits is stress reduction. “When you take off your clothes, you also take off life’s burdens,” they noted. “It’s freeing and allows you to live in the moment.

Enhanced body positivity

Naturism promotes body acceptance by exposing individuals to diverse body types. “In naturist communities, you see real people, not media portrayals,” the De Cortes wrote. “It helps you appreciate your own body.

Increased confidence

Naturism also builds self-confidence. “Being accepted as you are, without clothes, boosts your inner strength,” they wrote. “It’s empowering to be seen and valued without the mask of clothing.”

Reduced social anxiety

In naturist communities, personal connection takes precedence over social status or material possessions. “There’s a shared vulnerability in naturism that reduces social anxiety,” the De Cortes explained. “It’s about who you are, not what you wear.”

Peace of mind

Ultimately, naturism provides peace of mind. “Living a simpler, more natural life brings a sense of peace,” they wrote. “It reconnects you with what truly matters.”

Also Read: Just because you feel fine, doesn’t mean you are